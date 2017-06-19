"This partnership and investment allows Kendall Hunt to enhance our curricula offerings with virtual reality in a way that will transform education" said Chad Chandlee, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kendall Hunt Publishing.

Through the world of virtual reality, students can experience one-of-a-kind curriculum that immerses them into the subject – literally.

VictoryVR, a virtual reality science curriculum company based in Davenport, Iowa, allows students to take virtual field trips to places such as Redwoods Forest, California; Apache Point Observatory in New Mexico; Kitty Hawk, North Carolina and take an interactive tour of a human cell through this science curriculum.

Kendall Hunt Publishing Company’s PreK-12 division acquired part of VictoryVR earlier this spring. A publisher of PreK-12 science, math and gifted curriculum, Kendall Hunt has been in the publishing industry since 1944, starting under the name William C. Brown. The addition of virtual reality science curriculum strengthens Kendall Hunt’s existing textbook and digital offerings. NGSS-aligned, the virtual reality modules can be used as a supplement to any science curriculum.

“This partnership and investment allows Kendall Hunt to enhance our curricula offerings with virtual reality in a way that will transform education. Partnerships like this give us runway into the future and are at the core of the foundation for which Kendall Hunt was built upon,” said Chad Chandlee, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kendall Hunt Publishing.

While the initial 24 modules are for middle school students, VictoryVR wants to expand science curriculum offerings to high school students, too.

Of the middle school modules that will all be available in August, each module includes five experiences for students: virtual field trips, interactive 360 activities, movies in a virtual theater and assessments connected to the cloud. Existing modules created previously include America’s Lakes and Rivers, where students experience a barge on the Ohio River and the importance of clean waterways as well as a 255-acre marsh in Iowa.

In The Sun & Solar System students are guided through the inside of the Astrophysical Research Consortium 3.5M telescope, where the public is never allowed to go. Here students learn about how the telescope and lens function while watching the apparatus prepare for use. Students also get to experience traveling the solar system viewing the planets, sun and moon at their own pace.

Master Concepts, a Hong-Kong based distributor of school-related software, is an additional VictoryVR partner. Master Concepts will allow for distribution of curriculum in the Asian markets.

About Kendall Hunt Publishing

Kendall Hunt Publishing is the premiere publisher of innovative, hands-on, inquiry-based science, mathematics and gifted curricula for grades PreK-12. Our award-winning research and standards-based programs are available in both print and digital components that fully engage students, teachers and parents. Visit k12.kendallhunt.com to learn more.

About VictoryVR

VictoryVR is a major virtual reality player in the sectors of agriculture equipment, education, real estate and corporate training. VictoryVR focuses on content creation and basic technology solutions that transport the user from their current location to places around the world where learning and information gathering rises to a level of the world that is almost as real as actually being there. Visit http://www.victoryvr.biz to learn more.