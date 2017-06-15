Industrial Scientific Receives 2017 Portable Gas Detection Award

Industrial Scientific received the Frost & Sullivan award for Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership

Industrial Scientific, the global leader in gas detection, is pleased to announce that they have received the Frost & Sullivan 2017 North American Portable Gas Detection Competitive Strategy Leadership Award.

Frost & Sullivan has 50 years of experience researching technical and economic trends and best practices to provide clients with a complete picture of their position within an industry. The 2017 gas detection industry study compared three of the top manufacturers against criteria around strategy innovation and customer impact. Industrial Scientific received top marks in all areas of the study.

“Industrial Scientific has showcased its core brand attributes of innovativeness, responsiveness, and responsibility to establish itself as a leader in the portable gas detection market,” said Siddharth Anand Sainath, Research Analyst Frost & Sullivan. “The company has distinguished itself by adopting a unique customer-centric subscription business model for gas detection equipment [iNet®]. Through this model, the company is able to offer an unmatched ownership experience where critical issues, such as calibration and equipment maintenance, are proactively addressed by the company.”

“We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan, whose analysts closely track our industry. For us to achieve our vision to end death on the job by 2050, we must innovate and expand the solutions we bring to our customers. We appreciate the recognition of our leadership and commitment to keeping workers safe,” said Justin McElhattan, president and CEO of Industrial Scientific.

About Industrial Scientific Corporation

As the global leader in gas detection, Industrial Scientific provides gas detection products and services that keep workers safe in hazardous environments. The company’s 700 employees in 21 countries are committed to preserving human life and have dedicated their careers to eliminating death on the job by the year 2050. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Industrial Scientific has operations based in Arras, France and Shanghai, China, and provides technical services to customers from local service centers around the world. Industrial Scientific is the parent company to Predictive Solutions Corporation (http://www.predictivesolutions.com). For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.