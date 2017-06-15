In today’s competitive landscape, robust member engagement is key for Medicare Advantage plans looking to differentiate in the marketplace and increase their Star ratings.

Today, NovuHealth released a new video highlighting their approach to quality score improvement for Medicare plans—and it all starts with an intelligent customer engagement strategy.

NovuHealth is the health care industry’s leading consumer engagement and behavior change company, striving to empower health care consumers, drive health outcomes, and boost plan performance. The video—available on NovuHealth’s website here—offers a glimpse into how NovuHealth works with Medicare plans to improve their Star ratings, strengthen member retention and acquisition, and increase plan profitability through targeted member engagement.

"In today's competitive landscape, robust member engagement is key for Medicare Advantage plans looking to differentiate in the marketplace and increase their Star ratings," said NovuHealth CEO Tom Wicka. "This video is a conversation starter—energizing plans to consider the power of developing trusted relationships with their members and inspiring them to live healthier lives."

Increasingly, achieving a 4- or 5-Star rating is essential for success in the Medicare marketplace. And, as health care moves to a consumer-centric model, successful plans are increasingly investing in customer engagement strategies to boost quality, retain and attract new members and optimize costs.

NovuHealth’s approach—driven by a combination of behavioral health science, health care data analytics and loyalty best practices—allows Medicare plans to create a deeper connection between consumers and their health, and close the gaps in care that will most impact quality measures and overall plan performance.

