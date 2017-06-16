Nintendo Switch and Mario Take E3 by Storm

Nintendo highlighted new games for the Nintendo Switch system and Nintendo 3DS family of systems, including Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch, at E3 2017. This year was the first time fans could attend the video game convention in Los Angeles.

A video accompanying this announcement can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/iNk9JBtR1iU

E3 attendees were among the first group to get to play and explore upcoming games like Super Mario Odyssey and Splatoon 2, both for Nintendo Switch. This year’s event was all about letting consumers play!

Nintendo also featured Splatoon 2, ARMS and Pokkén Tournament DX during game tournaments.

According to David Young, Assistant Manager of PR at Nintendo of America, "Super Mario Odyssey is bringing Mario back in an epic journey. This year at E3, Nintendo is letting people play and explore this amazing game."

Doug Bowser, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing at Nintendo of America, said, "This year Nintendo will see a constant flow of great games on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS, with more on the horizon that feature some of Nintendo's most beloved characters."

For more information about Nintendo’s activities and announcements at E3 2017, visit http://e3.nintendo.com.

