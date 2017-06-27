Mediware Information Systems, Inc., announces that Yale-New Haven Hospital is the newest facility to go live on its Transtem Patient software solution. Transtem software provides end-to-end data management for blood and marrow transplant programs, cancer centers, cellular therapy laboratories, and umbilical cord blood banks. The system also provides automated support for critical data operations and reporting processes related to patient, donor, and stem cell products.

With Transtem, the team at Yale-New Haven Hospital can now more easily and accurately report data to the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) via AGNIS, automate reporting to third-party payers, and increase overall efficiency of program operations while maintaining regulatory compliance and driving innovative research. All, were key factors in the hospital’s decision to utilize the Transtem software to support its blood and marrow transplant program.

“The Transtem application is a user-friendly database with an excellent reporting system,” said Rose Marie Flynn, senior stem cell data specialist for Yale-New Haven Hospital. “I am very pleased with the system and the Mediware staff that I worked with. They are sensitive to the needs of their clients and are open to software upgrades, and I highly recommend both Mediware and Transtem,” she added.

“We are pleased to welcome Yale-New Haven Hospital into the growing list of organizations that rely on our solutions to help them better serve patients requiring stem cell therapy,” said Michael Anania, vice president and general manager of the Blood Center and Cellular Therapy Technologies division of Mediware.

The Transtem application was designed by cellular therapy professionals to provide a comprehensive solution for cord blood banks, BMT centers, cell therapy labs, and regenerative medicine programs to collect, process, transfuse, and track adult and cord blood stem cells. To learn more about the Transtem Patient solution, visit http://www.mediware.com/cellular-therapy.

About Yale-New Haven Hospital

Yale-New Haven Hospital (YNHH), part of Yale-New Haven Health System, is a nationally recognized, 1,541-bed, not-for-profit hospital that serves as the primary teaching hospital for the Yale School of Medicine. Yale-New Haven was founded as the fourth voluntary hospital in the U.S. in 1826 and today, the hospital’s New Haven-based campuses include Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital, Yale-New Haven Psychiatric Hospital, and Smilow Cancer Hospital. YNHH has a combined medical staff of about 4,500 university and community physicians practicing in more than 100 specialties. YNHH’s York Street campus and associated ambulatory sites are Magnet-designated by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. http://www.ynhh.org

About Mediware Information Systems

Since 1980, Mediware has provided interoperable software solutions to healthcare providers that improve care processes while decreasing costs. Core Mediware solutions include blood management technologies for hospitals and blood centers; cellular therapy solutions for cord blood banks, cancer treatment centers, and research facilities; medication management solutions for hospitals, behavioral health facilities, and infusion and specialty pharmacy providers; and rehabilitation therapy and respiratory care solutions. For more information about Mediware products and services, visit our website at http://www.mediware.com.