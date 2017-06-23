Goway Travel Confirms New Kenya Safari Departures for 2018

You never know who you'll see hanging out on an African safari. The Essential Kenya itinerary incorporates the main game reserves of the country including Samburu, Lake Nakuru, and the iconic Masai Mara, home to the “greatest show on earth,” the Great Migration.

The Great Migration may already be underway, driving East Africa’s herds to Kenya’s Masai Mara grasslands, but Goway Travel is already taking African safari bookings for 2018.

After a quiet few years, Kenya is regaining its popularity as a prime African safari destination. The Africa Experts at Goway Travel have just released 2018 departure dates at a special rate for the company’s leading Kenya itinerary, the 8-day Essential Kenya. This unique tour is limited to six passengers per 7-seater safari vehicle, and all scheduled dates with at least two confirmed passengers are guaranteed to depart. Such a small group allows greater flexibility, more personalisation, and a less intrusive wildlife experience.

The Essential Kenya itinerary incorporates the main game reserves of the country including Samburu, Lake Nakuru, and the iconic Masai Mara, home to the “greatest show on earth,” the Great Migration. This is the most popular time to travel, but Goway offers heavily reduced rates on select departures even during the peak season.

For those fortunate enough to be there, the annual wildebeest migration is an incredible, indelible experience. It’s a natural cycle that replenishes and renews the grasslands of East Africa. Each June, around 1.3 million wildebeest gather in the Serengeti. They slowly mass into a huge single herd, until the dry season withers their supply of fresh grass. The scent of rain to the north begins to draw the herd throughout July, and soon the planet’s greatest animal migration is underway. What’s key to note though is that the Mara still has abundant game even when there is no migration.

Over the course of the migration, visitors to Kenya have the opportunity to follow the progress of the herds and experience the full grassland cycle firsthand. Africa’s largest concentrations of predators are also drawn to this opportunity for easy hunting. Lions are frequently seen dragging down straggling individuals, particularly at night. At the same time, packs of hyena freely weave throughout the herds, singling out and separating the young and the weak.

By September, the herds begin to reach their goal, spreading out to graze across the expanse of the Mara. For this beautiful game reserve, it is a time of renewal, as the dung from the visiting herds fertilizes the plains. October will see the herds turn southward and repeat the same journey back to the Serengeti, where the renewed grasslands await.

The migration can be experienced on early morning game drives in customized vehicles, walking safaris with Masai Warrior guides, on horseback safaris in areas surrounding the Mara, or even from hot air Balloon safaris over the herds. Goway’s Africa Experts can guide travellers as to the best accommodations and location, depending on their preference and budget.

