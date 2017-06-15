Her strong winning attitude and personality are assets that will complement Cornerstone’s ability to meet the needs of our prospects as we continue to provide quality and innovative products in the marketplace

Cornerstone is pleased to announce that Mary LaRocca, CRP, GMS, has joined the company as Vice President, Global Business Development, reporting to Mark Rabe, SVP, Global Development.

Based on the West Coast, Mary will be responsible for developing new business opportunities and creating customized solutions to satisfy client needs.

“Mary is an industry professional with long term business relationships, and we are thrilled that she is joining the Cornerstone family. Her strong winning attitude and personality are assets that will complement Cornerstone’s ability to meet the needs of our prospects as we continue to provide quality and innovative products in the marketplace,” said Mark.

Mary is a well-known figure in the relocation industry with more than 15 years of experience. The first 15 years of her career were spent in various capacities with BGRS where she was instrumental in sourcing, developing and securing new business opportunities.

Mary has a BA in English Literature from Arizona State University. Her credentials and affiliations include:



Global Mobility Specialist

Certified Relocation Professional

Board member: Social Media Chair, Arizona Relocation Alliance (ARA) 2016

Membership Committee, Arizona Relocation Alliance (ARA) 2015

Spirit of Prudential/BGRS Board, Secretary, 2006-2017

WOMEN Unlimited – Management Training, 2007

Prudential Chairman’s Circle Award, 2004, 2006, 2009

Prudential Service Excellence Winner, 2004

Betty Dickens Memorial Award, 2003

Mary resides in Arizona and can be reached at (949) 371-3236 or mlarocca(at)crgglobal(dot)com.