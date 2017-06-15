“They’re the face of the future and ahead of the curve, driving innovation and opportunity with state-of-the-art contributions,” said Cynopsis Media Publisher Roberta Caploe.
New York, NY (PRWEB) June 15, 2017
Cynopsis Media announced opening the call for entries for the annual Digital Awards competition, celebrating the best in online video content & advertising, as well as the digital movers and shakers on our “It List.” Entries for both award programs are being accepted from now through August 1. The winners will be announced at a swanky awards ceremony hosted at ThreeSixty in New York City on Friday, November 10, 2017.
“This is our fifth year shining a light on the people and content elevating an industry,” said Cynopsis Media Publisher Roberta Caploe. “They’re the face of the future and ahead of the curve, driving innovation and opportunity with state-of-the-art contributions.” Here is a sampling of past winning companies: Anheuser-Busch, AT&T, Bravo, Crackle, Fandango, Food Network, Funny or Die, Hulu, HBO, Martha Stuart Living Omnimedia, Meredith Video Studios, MLB Advanced Media, MTV, NBCUniversal, OMD, PBS Digital Studios, SONY, Turner Sports, VEVO and more.
For more information on the Digital Awards and “It List,” visit http://www.cynopsisdigitalawards.com
Cynopsis Digital is the daily must-read e-newsletter for professionals in TV and online video content creation, distribution, media buying and planning, ad sales, technology, research and marketing. The Digital Awards are open to all individuals and teams worldwide including: digital media publishers, TV and online video networks, MSOs, studios, production companies, producers, brands, ad agencies, interactive media agencies, ad platforms, technology providers, developers and marketing and PR firms. Vendors are also eligible to compete on behalf of a client. The program is also open to national and international entrants.
To enter online, visit http://www.cynopsisdigitalawards.com
Winners and honorable mentions for the Digital Model D Awards will be awarded in the following categories:
Campaigns
Best Branded Integration in a Web Series
Best Branded Integration in a Web Video
Best Multiplatform Marketing Campaign: Broadcast TV
Best Multiplatform Marketing Campaign: Cable TV
Best Multiplatform Marketing Campaign: Web Series
Best Social Media Campaign for Broadcast TV
Best Social Media Campaign for Cable TV
Best Social Media Campaign for Web Series
Best Social Media Marketing Campaign: Facebook
Best Social Media Marketing Campaign: Instagram
Best Social Media Marketing Campaign: Snapchat
Best Social Media Marketing Campaign: Twitter
Best Use of Digital Influencer In a Social Campaign
Best Use of a Digital Influencer in a Web Video
Content
Best Branded Sports Web Series
Best Branded Web Series
Best Branded Web Video
Best Daily Scripted Web Series
Best Daily Unscripted Web Series
Best New Web Series
Best Live Series
Best Live Show- Solo Event
Best Sports Web Video
Best Use of Companion VR or 360-Degree Video for TV or Digital Content
Best Use of Companion Video for TV Show
Best Use of Companion Video for TV Show
Best Use of Virtual Reality Technology
Best Web Video
Best Weekly Scripted Series
Best Weekly Unscripted Series
Best Use of Companion VR or 360-Degree Video for TV or Digital Content
Video Platforms and Technology
Best Ad Tech Tool
Best Ad-Supported Over-the-Top (OTT) Service
Best Ad-Supported Video Service
Best Celebrity Integration in a Web Series/Channel
Best Category-Specific YouTube Channel
Best Connected TV Platform
Best Digital Video Ad Platform
Best Digital Video Technology Platform
Best Live-Streaming Platform
Best Live-Streaming Platform/YT Original Channel
Best Mobile Video App
Best New SVOD Service Campaign
Best SVOD Service
Best Social TV Service
Best Video Discovery Service
Best YouTube Multichannel Network
People/Hosts/Actors
Best Actor in a Web Series
Best Actress in a Web Series
Best Host in a Web Series or Channel
Best Use of a Digital Influencer in a Web Series
Most Fan Engaged Panel
Teams and Companies
Best Digital Television Group
Outstanding Team of the Year
Best Digital Studio/Production Company
Best Digital Consumer Brand
Best Branded Content Studio
For questions regarding the Awards, contact Cynopsis Media Marketing Coordinator Cathy Pearson at cathyp@cynopsis.com. For sponsorship information, contact Vice President of Sales & Marketing Mike Farina at mike(at)cynopsis(dot)com.
About Cynopsis Media
Cynopsis is what the TV industry reads first every day. The Cynopsis family of products includes the media industry's most-read daily, Cynopsis, plus sister dailies Cynopsis Digital and Cynopsis Sports; weekly eSports, the Cynopsis Jobs board and special reports. Serving TV, agency and brand professionals, Cynopsis Media produces conferences, webinars, and awards programs that are second to none. Find out more at cynopsis.com.