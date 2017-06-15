“They’re the face of the future and ahead of the curve, driving innovation and opportunity with state-of-the-art contributions,” said Cynopsis Media Publisher Roberta Caploe.

Cynopsis Media announced opening the call for entries for the annual Digital Awards competition, celebrating the best in online video content & advertising, as well as the digital movers and shakers on our “It List.” Entries for both award programs are being accepted from now through August 1. The winners will be announced at a swanky awards ceremony hosted at ThreeSixty in New York City on Friday, November 10, 2017.

“This is our fifth year shining a light on the people and content elevating an industry,” said Cynopsis Media Publisher Roberta Caploe. “They’re the face of the future and ahead of the curve, driving innovation and opportunity with state-of-the-art contributions.” Here is a sampling of past winning companies: Anheuser-Busch, AT&T, Bravo, Crackle, Fandango, Food Network, Funny or Die, Hulu, HBO, Martha Stuart Living Omnimedia, Meredith Video Studios, MLB Advanced Media, MTV, NBCUniversal, OMD, PBS Digital Studios, SONY, Turner Sports, VEVO and more.

Cynopsis Digital is the daily must-read e-newsletter for professionals in TV and online video content creation, distribution, media buying and planning, ad sales, technology, research and marketing. The Digital Awards are open to all individuals and teams worldwide including: digital media publishers, TV and online video networks, MSOs, studios, production companies, producers, brands, ad agencies, interactive media agencies, ad platforms, technology providers, developers and marketing and PR firms. Vendors are also eligible to compete on behalf of a client. The program is also open to national and international entrants.

Winners and honorable mentions for the Digital Model D Awards will be awarded in the following categories:

Campaigns

Best Branded Integration in a Web Series

Best Branded Integration in a Web Video

Best Multiplatform Marketing Campaign: Broadcast TV

Best Multiplatform Marketing Campaign: Cable TV

Best Multiplatform Marketing Campaign: Web Series

Best Social Media Campaign for Broadcast TV

Best Social Media Campaign for Cable TV

Best Social Media Campaign for Web Series

Best Social Media Marketing Campaign: Facebook

Best Social Media Marketing Campaign: Instagram

Best Social Media Marketing Campaign: Snapchat

Best Social Media Marketing Campaign: Twitter

Best Use of Digital Influencer In a Social Campaign

Best Use of a Digital Influencer in a Web Video

Content

Best Branded Sports Web Series

Best Branded Web Series

Best Branded Web Video

Best Daily Scripted Web Series

Best Daily Unscripted Web Series

Best New Web Series

Best Live Series

Best Live Show- Solo Event

Best Sports Web Video

Best Use of Companion VR or 360-Degree Video for TV or Digital Content

Best Use of Companion Video for TV Show

Best Use of Virtual Reality Technology

Best Web Video

Best Weekly Scripted Series

Best Weekly Unscripted Series

Video Platforms and Technology

Best Ad Tech Tool

Best Ad-Supported Over-the-Top (OTT) Service

Best Ad-Supported Video Service

Best Celebrity Integration in a Web Series/Channel

Best Category-Specific YouTube Channel

Best Connected TV Platform

Best Digital Video Ad Platform

Best Digital Video Technology Platform

Best Live-Streaming Platform

Best Live-Streaming Platform/YT Original Channel

Best Mobile Video App

Best New SVOD Service Campaign

Best SVOD Service

Best Social TV Service

Best Video Discovery Service

Best YouTube Multichannel Network

People/Hosts/Actors

Best Actor in a Web Series

Best Actress in a Web Series

Best Host in a Web Series or Channel

Best Use of a Digital Influencer in a Web Series

Most Fan Engaged Panel

Teams and Companies

Best Digital Television Group

Outstanding Team of the Year

Best Digital Studio/Production Company

Best Digital Consumer Brand

Best Branded Content Studio

