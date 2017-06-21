Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a leading supplier of software for healthcare and human service providers and payers, announces that Biologic Infusion Pharmacy has chosen Mediware Reimbursement Services for full outsourced billing and collection services.

Biologic Infusion Pharmacy was founded in 2013 and specializes in infusion therapy for patients throughout southern California. With a staff that collectively offers more than 35 years of clinical therapy experience, Biologic Infusion is able to provide a complete range of services, including immunoglobin IVIG, TPN, enteral nutrition, inotropic therapy, antibiotics, IV hydration, blood factors, and more. After recent staffing changes in the reimbursement department, President Kenny French began evaluating the company’s billing and collection options, looking for ways to get the job done without the hassle of hiring and training new staff. He also knew the importance of choosing a company with proven results.

“When Mediware completed an internal audit of our financials, we were amazed at how much direct profit we were missing out on. That’s when we knew we needed Mediware’s team to manage our most complex billing and collections while we continued to handle the easier processes that don’t require advanced expertise in home infusion reimbursement,” says French. “Now, we are looking forward to watching their services boost our bottom line,” he adds.

“We are thrilled to have Biologic Infusion Pharmacy as our new customer and welcome the opportunity to improve the company’s profitability,” says Jeanne Lugli, general manager of Mediware Reimbursement Services. “With a staff expertly trained in home infusion billing and collections and a management team that averages 25 years each of home infusion experience, we are confident that our services will have a tremendous impact.”

