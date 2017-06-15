Tristar Products Hires Award-Winning Industry Experts

Both Jim and Astrid have risen to the top in their respective fields.

Direct response company Tristar Products, Inc. is pleased to announce two significant hires: Astrid Hunton as Director of Customer Services and Jim Myers, who will join the team as General Counsel. Both Myers and Hunton are long-time consultants to Tristar. Hunton will manage all aspects of customer service for DR TV, web, and retail outlets. Myers will be responsible for managing and coordinating Tristar’s response to legal issues.

These two new hires are expected to make a big impact as Tristar accelerates its growing leadership in direct response and consumer retail distribution.

Tristar Products, Inc. is industry-recognized as the pioneer of innovative ideas and product inventions in the direct response marketing business. Dedication to high standards of well-reviewed, quality products makes Tristar the premiere “As Seen On TV” market leader worldwide. Tristar creates well-established brands, proven international and domestic distribution channels, media power in over 100 countries, and quality products that help busy families. Tristar Products, Inc. has exceeded over a billion dollars in retail sales. Tristar Products, Inc. is an Inc. 5000 company.

“Both Jim and Astrid have risen to the top in their respective fields,” says Keith Mirchandani, President and CEO of Tristar Products, Inc. “They’re both intelligent, experienced, and thorough people I’ve had the privilege of knowing for quite some time. In fact, Jim’s been with us from the very beginning.”

Hunton has worked in the customer service industry for nearly 25 years. Most recently she was director of Professional Services at LiveOps Agent Services in Scottsdale, Arizona. Hunton oversaw the professional services team in the creation of scripting and data gathering for all LiveOps clients. She holds a BA from The University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“I’ve worked with Tristar since 2003 and recently joined the team because I wanted to be part of a trusted, well-run industry giant. I believe in the products Tristar markets to help the every day person enjoy life more easily. Customers are constantly writing reviews telling us how grateful they are.” Hunton explained. “As always, I remain committed to providing the highest level of satisfaction to each and every consumer.”

Jim Myers has been working in the direct response industry since 1990. Myers is one of the country’s highest-rated experts in patent litigation, patent strategy matters, intellectual property transactions and related litigation. In addition, Jim brings substantial experience handling the corporate, business litigation, and general legal issues that arise as Tristar grows. Previously he was a partner at Ropes Gray LLP in Washington DC. He is listed as one of Washington DC’s “Super Lawyers” for Intellectual Property Litigation for the years 2013-2016, was recognized by Financial Times as an “Innovative Lawyer” and Intectual Asset Management as one of the IAM Patent 100, and is listed in Who’s Who in American Law for the years 1996-present. He holds a BA, cum laude, from Harvard College, and a JD from Harvard Law School.

“I’m honored to say I’ve watched Tristar evolve into the well-respected company it is today,” says Myers. “It’s been more than a pleasure working with Keith and his team for over two decades. I’ve had the privilege of watching Tristar grow from a small business to an internationally-recognized industry leader with millions of loyal customers.”

Some of Tristar’s best-selling innovations include the Copper Chef cookware, The Power AirFryer XL, the Genie Bra, Flex-Able Hose, Ab Coaster, the Jack LaLanne Power Juicer, Perfecter Fusion Styler, the Banjo Minnow and Steam Buggy. Celebrity endorsements have included culinary expert and best-selling author Eric Theiss, exercise legend Jack LaLanne, Carol Alt, Denise Austin, Joan Rivers, and Sarah Ferguson.