Unbound Commerce is pleased to announce their new integration with Square, providing clients of both Square and Unbound Commerce powerful new ways to accept payments on the fly.

This will allow retailers on the Unbound Platform easy access to app-based payment features via Square’s Point of Sale as well as access to Square Loyalty, with redemption tracking and a host of other features.

Retailers often set-up event-based pop-up stores and have traditionally struggled to link transactions that occur at the event with an ROI for event attendance. When stock on-hand runs out, orders placed online simply flow into the mainstream of orders and it is impossible to know if that order was placed by event staff.

Square has powerful payment tools perfectly suited to meet this need and APIs that support development of innovative payment solutions. Loyalty programs fit very well within retail apps and Unbound’s ability to deliver Square Loyalty means clients can reward their best customers with easy points and redemption tracking, all within the app.

In-store sales associate apps are a hot topic these days. As retailers seek ways to link the in-store experience with the “endless aisle” of online product availability, the new L7 case for iPad and Square’s contactless and chip reader will be a perfect tool for displaying a customized location-specific retail app that is tied into the retailer’s ecommerce platform.

"We are very pleased to be working with Square," said Tapan Biswas, CEO of Unbound Commerce. "By teaming up with Square we can deliver what our clients are asking for and help them drive app-based sales, and an ability to gain insights into Sales data. The support Square offers is excellent and their APIs are powerful and play very nicely with our platform."

About Unbound Commerce

Unbound Commerce is the industry’s #1 provider of dedicated mobile commerce solutions for mid-market retailers. Unbound’s unique, low-IT hybrid approach allows current ecommerce operations to be leveraged and extended into native apps, mobile commerce sites, and in-store engagement. Unbound has built and deployed dedicated mobile sites and apps for Shoe Carnival, Rockport, Equippers.com, Calendars.com, Finish Line, FLOR, MillerCoors, The New England Patriots, Binny’s, Cavender’s, and nearly 1000 other online retailers. For additional information, please visit http://www.UnboundCommerce.com.