Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC Opens New Law Office in Bridgeport, CT

Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC officially opened its newest Law Office in Bridgeport, CT on Friday, June 9th, 2017. Known as "Connecticut's Personal Injury Law Firm," they also operate offices in Hartford, Torrington and Waterbury, CT. The festive occasion at 944 Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport began with a luncheon reception on the front lawn, followed by formal remarks from the firm’s three active family members.

Established in 1938 in Hartford, CT, the law firm today is under the leadership of its third generation of family members: Managing Partner Atty. Keith Trantolo and Chief Operating Officer Scott Trantolo.

A pin could be heard dropping among the crowd of invited guests, as Vincent Trantolo shared the family values that his father, firm founder Joseph Trantolo, had passed on to him.

“Family is everything, make a difference, stand up for something, give back to the community and be able to look yourself in the mirror every day,” Vincent said.

“If you live by these rules, you’ll have a life of fulfillment. As a successful family law firm, these values are practiced rigorously by everyone one of us from the top down. It’s our culture and the way we conduct our business. We do stand up for our clients and their families and are compassionate with those who seek our help and relentless against those who would seek to do them harm…that’s why we say, ‘let our family help your family.’”

When asked why the firm chose Bridgeport for its newest office location, Atty. Keith Trantolo spoke of both diversity and location.

“Bridgeport has so many diverse neighborhoods, each with its own culture, unique characteristics and mix of ethnic backgrounds. However, family values are again a common denominator across the city, that we can identify with when it comes to building mutual understanding and trusted relationships with people in need of personal injury legal services. Furthermore, Bridgeport makes sense as a regional office location as we continue to grow in “The Park City” and beyond into other Fairfield County locations.”

CEO Scott Trantolo, added, “The new office location helps us to better serve our growing number of existing clients in Bridgeport that were being handled by other offices, such as Waterbury. People want convenience for the services they need and don’t want to rely on arms-length geographic relationships.”

In the new Bridgeport office, there will be two attorneys: Tony Nunes and John Kanca, working on a day-to-day basis. The firm’s other nine lawyers will work selectively out of the Fairfield location as well.

After remarks by Trantolo family members, the firm also announced a new community safety program called “Heads Up for Safety,” in partnership with the Bridgeport Police Department. Police officers within the city will be issuing vouchers to children they see around the city riding bicycles without helmets. The children can then bring the voucher to the firm’s offices to receive a free helmet.

Bridgeport is the gateway to Southern Connecticut. This new Trantolo & Trantolo location is the law firm’s gateway to a new chapter of providing excellence in legal and client service to those who have been injured within this Greater Bridgeport area.