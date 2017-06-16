Firebolt Revolution Roadshow The show is an opportunity for engineers and designers to interact directly with our products and explore all the possibilities we can present a brand, including digital displays, push marketing, and interactive technology.

Firebolt Group is the leading manufacturer of LED signs in North America and a one-stop source for technology that ignites brand performance. Headquartered in Detroit, the company has a global presence, with facilities in the UK and China. Firebolt focuses on Beverage & Brewery, QSR, Financial Services, Retail, and Tobacco markets, and is known for its range of innovative products that engage customers at the most critical moment in their shopping journey: the point of purchase.

Firebolt recently launched its Revolution Roadshow, designed to bring the entire scope of its innovative products and services directly to companies around the US and Canada. The roadshow will feature more 90 different types of digital signage, promotional products, and illuminated brand solutions in a 34’ event trailer. Chief Strategy Officer Pat Meredith describes the roadshow as “an opportunity for engineers and designers to interact directly with our products and explore all the possibilities we can present a brand, including digital displays, push marketing, and interactive technology.”

Firebolt’s Roadshow Revolution launched in May, 2017, and will continue through mid-2018. Companies interested in booking a visit to their facility may contact Matt Shumate at matt.shumate(at)firebolt-group.com.

ABOUT FIREBOLT GROUP

We ignite brand performance. Firebolt is a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge LED signs and digital display products. Our signs deliver the most vibrant colors and enhancements imaginable, making our clients’ logos and messages really stand out! We were born out of the merger between Estrakon and Tec Art Industries, two leading suppliers of signage and display products for decades. With unparalleled design quality and color-matching techniques, we provide LIGHTNING FAST PROTOTYPE TURNAROUND in state-of-the-art production facilities in the U.S., U.K. and China.