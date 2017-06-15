Leading health solutions provider The StayWell Company announced today that it will showcase next-generation technology for patient-centric care during a webinar, Value Based Healthcare: Leveraging Patient Engagement for Measurable Outcomes, for hospital and health system leaders on June 20 at 2 p.m. EST. StayWell CEO Nicole Latimer will discuss interactive patient engagement technology and how it is changing the way clinicians communicate with patients across the care journey.

“As the health care industry shifts from a volume- to value-based model, safety and quality of care are more important than ever. By fully engaging patients in their care, providers can take advantage of bundled payment mandates that improve the reimbursement process as we move to alternative payment systems,” said Latimer. “The right technology can help by giving clinicians access to digital solutions that actively involve patients and family in the care delivery process. This can ultimately lead to fewer complications and better overall health for their surgical candidates and chronically ill patients.”

Health care providers can register now for the June 20 webinar, which will feature digital-based solutions that engage patients to help drive improved adherence and outcomes, including Krames CareEngage. This interactive patient engagement platform features customizable clinical checklists and tools to educate and engage patients before and after surgery, and to treat chronic conditions, such as diabetes.

The Krames CareEngage platform is scalable and can grow and change along with a hospital or health system’s needs. The platform currently features two modules: CareEngage Prepare™, which targets pre- and post-surgical outcomes, and CareEngage Sustain™, which targets chronic condition management. The platform integrates easily into current workflows and electronic health record (EHR) systems, delivering interactive tools and patient alerts directly to a patient’s desktop, tablet or smartphone.

The June 20 webinar will also include a demonstration of the new CareEngage Prepare for Ortho component, which is designed to support orthopedic surgery patients before, during, and after procedures. Driving patient adherence to care protocols is important to orthopedic surgery centers, as well as hospitals and health systems, because hip and knee replacements have become increasingly common, and cancellations of those procedures are among the 10 most costly for all specialties. The Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement bundled payment model gives health care providers an additional reason to focus on quality, safety, and outcomes for knee and hip replacement surgeries. Identifying and implementing the right patient engagement solution can help providers align with these value-based payment models and support better clinical and financial outcomes for their facilities.

###

About StayWell

StayWell is a health solutions company that uses the science of behavior change to help people live happier, healthier lives. StayWell brings decades of experience working across the health care industry to design solutions for improving individual and organizational health outcomes, managing the health of targeted populations, and creating brand engagement for employers and health care organizations. StayWell programs have received numerous top industry honors, including the C. Everett Koop National Health Award and the Web Health Award for health engagement programs. StayWell also has received URAC and NCQA accreditation for several of its programs. StayWell is majority-owned by Healthcare Services & Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA (“Merck”). The company is headquartered in Yardley, PA, and also has a major location in St. Paul, MN. To learn more, visit http://www.staywell.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Merck

For more than a century, Merck, a leading global biopharmaceutical company known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases. Through our prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, we work with customers and operate in more than 140 countries to deliver innovative health solutions. We also demonstrate our commitment to increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases that threaten people and communities around the world - including cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer's disease and infectious diseases including HIV and Ebola. For more information, visit http://www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of The StayWell Company, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Media contact / Barbara Tabor, APR / 651-230-9192 / barbara@taborPR.com