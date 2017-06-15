Samanage, the Service Success Company, today announced that Samanage Service Desk was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in the Best IT Service Management Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.

Samanage Service Desk is a cloud-based IT service management solution. As the smartest service desk, Samanage enables organizations to manage tickets, service requests and all assets in one central solution while giving users the ability to deliver real-time actionable insights based on their data. With Samanage Service Desk organizations can rapidly and consistently deliver the services that ensure their employees can be productive and get work done.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for more than 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Samanage was honored as one of 205 finalists across the 59 business technology categories.

“I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity of the products that have been selected as this year's CODiE Award finalists. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business,” said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

“We are honored to be a finalist in the CODiE award for Best IT Service Management Solution,” said Doron Gordon, founder and CEO of Samanage. “It validates our continuous innovation in developing and delivering the service and asset management solutions that businesses need to become more efficient and enable outstanding service to their most important assets – their employees.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Business Technology Winner Announcement & Celebration, July 25 in San Francisco.

Samanage was named a finalist for Best IT Service Management solution in 2015, and was named the Best IT Asset Management solution in 2016, making this the third straight year Samanage is honored by the SIIA CODiE awards program.

Details about each of this year’s finalists are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Samanage

Samanage is the Service Success Company, enabling modern organizations worldwide to deliver a superior service experience to their employees. Samanage’s service management software accelerates efficiency and visibility into services requested and delivered across an organization, making it easy to continuously streamline process improvement and greater productivity. As the smartest service desk, Samanage gives service providers the ability to rapidly and consistently deliver the services that employees need to get work done. Samanage is the service management industry’s top reviewed IT service desk solution, according to customer reviews.

To learn more about Samanage, please visit http://www.samanage.com or call 1-888-250-8971.