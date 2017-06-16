World-renowned marine life artist Wyland

World-renowned marine life artist Wyland, in partnership with the Eco-Adventure Center at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, has custom-curated a creative experience aimed at ocean appreciation expressed through the arts.

This unique program, which makes its debut in summer 2017, immerses people young and old in the wonder of the ocean through art appreciation, film, and hands-on activities like sculpting and drawing. Additionally, guests can create keepsakes to remember their time by the ocean and learn more about Wyland’s mission to encourage global stewardship of our ocean, lakes, rivers, streams, and wetlands. No prior experience is necessary. Trained naturalists will guide guests every step of the way. All that is needed is a little creativity and a spirit for adventure.

“We are excited about our partnership with Wyland,” announced Lyn Evins, Director of Resort Experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. “His passion and dedication to the arts and the environment mirror the strong commitment to our community and our planet through the Eco-Adventure Center’s comprehensive programming where guests have the opportunity to become advocates of protecting and preserving the environment for future generations,” she added.

ABOUT WYLAND

For more than four decades, Wyland has captivated the world with his spectacular paintings, sculptures, photography and landmark Whaling Wall murals. With half a million collectors around the world, award-winning art galleries, and the ongoing efforts of his non-profit foundation in support of global water and ocean conservation, Wyland has done more than any other artist to raise awareness of the beauty of life on our blue planet. Learn more at http://www.WylandFoundation.org.

ABOUT THE ECO-ADVENTURE CENTER AND THE RITZ-CARLTON, LAGUNA NIGUEL

The Eco-Adventure Center is dedicated to showcasing Southern California’s natural wonders. Fifteen excursions showcase the local surroundings and are led by expert naturalists. Families can learn about the blue whales on a whale watching adventure, discover the native fish and underwater creatures on a snorkel excursion, or experience riding the waves during a body boarding activity. The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is situated atop a seaside bluff with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and more than three miles of sandy beach. Presented against an extraordinary backdrop, the resort continues to redefine the guest experience by creating distinctive and unforgettable moments that instill memories that last a lifetime. For more information or reservations call 800-241-3333, the hotel directly at 949-240-2000, a travel professional or visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/lagunaecoadventure.