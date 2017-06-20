TRC Professional Solutions Launches New Website

When we set out to redesign the site, we wanted to be sure it was easy to use for both clients and candidates, and as interactive as possible.

TRC Professional Solutions, a division of TRC Staffing Services, Inc., announced today the launch of a newly redesigned website, http://www.trcprofessionalsolutions.com. Designed to enhance the recruitment experience for clients and candidates, the new site serves as a recruiting tool for positions within the IT, Engineering, Accounting and Finance, Marketing, Supply Chain and Software Development industries.

“When we set out to redesign the site, we wanted to be sure it was easy to use for both clients and candidates, and as interactive as possible. We also wanted to highlight our expanded areas of expertise in the Marketing, Supply Chain and Software Development industries,” said Jason Flomerfelt, Vice President, Marketing, TRC Staffing Services, Inc. “The new site not only has a new look and feel, candidates can now search jobs and apply online within minutes. We see the site as an extension of our abilities to successfully place applicants so that our clients can focus on the core of their businesses.”

A multi-year recipient of Inavero’s “Best in Staffing” award, TRC Staffing Services was also recently ranked Number 36 by Forbes in the top 250 recruiting firms in the nation. The collective knowledge and experience of the TRC Professional Solutions team and the process the team uses to place candidates are also highlighted on the site. Additional new features include: enhanced job search by industry and job type; a “Hot Jobs” section for a quick look at the latest postings; a “Meet the Team” section that showcases the experience of individual team members; and an updated blog that serves as a news resource for clients and candidates.

For more information about how TRC Professional Solutions can help your business recruit contract, contract-to-hire or direct hire candidates, or to search for positions within the IT, Engineering, Accounting and Finance, Marketing, Supply Chain or Software Development industries, please visit http://www.trcprofessionalsolutions.com

About TRC Staffing Services, Inc.

TRC Staffing Services, Inc. is a full-service staffing solutions provider with over 36 years of industry experience. Established in 1980, TRC is one of the largest privately-held staffing firms in the country. Like his father, President and CEO Brian Robinson remains focused on the idea that the marketplace continues to need a business built on principles and values, committed to providing the highest level of service in the industry. TRC has 38 locations in 13 states, providing traditional staffing services, professional and technical staffing, and management services to some of the country's leading companies. For more information, visit http://www.trcstaffing.com.