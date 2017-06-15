Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has received a nod from Men’s Journal magazine as one of the 25 Best Coffee Roasters in America. The local roaster held its own among big-name coffee roasters such as Chicago's Intelligentsia and Durham, North Carolina's Counter Culture.

“We're excited that Crimson Cup has gained another recognition that puts Columbus on the national map for great specialty coffee,” said Founder and President Greg Ubert. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work of the farmers who grow our coffee, hundreds of independent coffee shop customers in 29 states who serve our coffee, and our exceptional team of cuppers.”

The Men’s Journal list spotlights innovative, “almost-wholly independently owned” roasters that are rattling mainstream competition. Here’s how the editors described Crimson Cup:

"Roast magazine’s 2016 ‘Macro Roaster of the Year’ earned the accolade by bringing a human element to the logistical reality of a macro-roasting supply chain. Crimson Cup bridges the gap between grower and customer by advocating every level of the specialty coffee community, evidenced through their Friend2Farmer direct trade program, contributions to local and educational health initiatives, and by literally writing the book on how to start and sustain a responsible coffee business: 7 Steps to Success: A Common Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, by founder and president, Greg Ubert.

“Crimson Cup’s ‘LYFE’ philosophy—‘Leaving You Feeling Energized’—is the kind of proverbial Kool-Aid we’re willing to drink."

Men's Journal is a monthly men's lifestyle magazine focused on outdoor recreation that covers the outdoors, environmental issues, health and fitness, men's health, fitness, food, drinks, adventures and style.

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced specialty and craft coffee in small batches, which it sells directly to consumers and as wholesale coffee beans. The company also teaches entrepreneurs to run successful coffee houses through its coffee franchise alternative program, which includes a coffee shop business plan. Crimson Cup coffee is available through a community of more than 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 29 states, Guam and Bangladesh, as well as the company's own Crimson Cup Coffee Houses.