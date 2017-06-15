1WorldSync, the leading provider of product content solutions, has been selected by Office Depot, Inc, a leading global provider of office products, services and solutions, to facilitate the ongoing maintenance of accurate product content and improve processes for bringing new products to market. Together with Stibo Systems as Office Depot’s Master Data Management (MDM) solution, 1WorldSync will help Office Depot streamline e-commerce operations to meet consumer demand for robust, trusted product content online.

The growth of the $433 billion U.S. e-commerce market has put major pressure on retailers to maintain accurate, consistent and robust product content online and in store. To help Office Depot provide a customer experience that rises above these demands, 1WorldSync will optimize new product introduction and maintenance through standardizing content, leveraging distribution via the Global Data Standardization Network (GDSN). 1WorldSync will also help Office Depot synchronize this product information with trading partners to provide better, richer, more accurate content in stores and online channels. Stibo Systems will serve as the centralized master data management system for all Office Depot data.

“We selected 1WorldSync for its proven GDSN and GS1 expertise, depth of market experience and proven ability to deliver effective solutions,” said Sam Copeland, Vice President of Merchandising Operations for Office Depot, Inc. “With these new processes in place, we are confident that they will provide an improved customer experience and help Office Depot keep up with consumer demand.”

The new system will draw on standards that help enforce the GS1 system, which improves the efficiency, safety and visibility of supply chains across physical and digital channels, to make it easier to handle product hierarchies and integrate product information. 1WorldSync has extensive experience working with both standard and non-standard based content solutions, as well as implementing on-boarding processes for product data and new item setup and maintenance.

“We’re excited to come together with Stibo Systems to supercharge Office Depot’s e-commerce operations and improve the buying experience for its customers,” said Dan Wilkinson, Chief Commercial Officer at 1WorldSync. “Data plays a critical role across the entire product lifecycle, from the supply chain to the e-commerce website to the shelves of a physical store. These new streamlined product content processes will provide an improved customer experience and generate increased long-term sales.”

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync is the leading multi-enterprise product information network, helping more than 25,000 global brands and their trading partners in 60 countries – share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering them to make the right choices, purchases, health and lifestyle decisions. Through its solutions, technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of its customers. For more information, please visit http://www.1worldsync.com.