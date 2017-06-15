Woodard’s core purpose is helping people get back to their lives.

June 6-8, 2017, a team from Woodard Cleaning & Restoration attended the 2017 Contractor Connection conference put on by Crawford. This year’s annual conference took place in Woodard’s hometown of St. Louis, MO and brought together hundreds of insurance, claims, and other restoration industry contacts in an event full of education and networking.

Every year, this conference hosts an awards luncheon where select organizations are honored for their contributions to the restoration industry. This year, Woodard was honored by receiving 2 of the most prestigious awards given out during this annual conference. Woodard received the Contractor Connection Award for the “Midwest Region Specialty Contractor” due to overall Performance Objective Monitoring System (POMS) scores and customer service excellence. Woodard’s Chief Revenue Officer, Dave Christoff, said, “Woodard’s core purpose is ‘helping people get back to their lives.’ Our mission is to do whatever is needed within our realm of expertise to relieve the stress that a fire, water, or mold loss can bring to a customer and to help them recover as soon as possible. That is why we do what we do.”

Woodard also received the brand new USAA “Mission Award,” given to companies that align with USAA’s core values, vision of providing exemplary service to its members, and exceeding our goal of hiring military veterans. “As an Air Force veteran, I’m proud we’re able to take part in these programs. It makes me excited to be with an organization that hires and trains military veterans and helps them get back to their lives as we strive to do with our community as well,” said Mr. Christoff. This was USAA’s first year awarding the “Mission Award,” and they described it as the highest honor they can give. Woodard is beyond pleased have received these two esteemed awards and proud of our team for providing legendary service and exemplifying our core values on a daily basis.

Woodard has been a member of Crawford’s Contractor Connection for 15 years, abiding by the organization’s rigorous vetting program and providing excellent customer service to those needing to find reputable contractors through this program.

Crawford’s Contractor Connection is one of the nation’s largest and most trusted third party insurance administrator. This organization aims to match contractors to those who need work done by fully credentialing every contractor in their network, insuring that each has all proper licensing, insurance, and financial stability. Contractor Connection requires a criminal background check for all contractors and employees, requires all contractors to provide a 3-year workmanship warranty, and allows users to track projects from start to finish, providing assistance with resolution, should any problems arise. (https://www.contractorconnection.com/about/why-contractor-connection/)

Woodard Cleaning & Restoration Services was founded in 1946 as St. Louis' first in-home rug and carpet cleaning company, and is now the area's largest commercial and residential cleaning company for carpet, rugs, furniture, and hard surfaces. Additionally, Woodard Cleaning & Restoration is a preferred provider of water and fire mitigation services, as well as disaster reconstruction for residential, commercial, and institutional facilities. For more information, visit Woodard's website at Woodard247.com, or call (314) 961-9102.