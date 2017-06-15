Kyle Meagher Appointed Regional Sales Manager for Sioux Chief

Share Article

Sioux Chief Mfg. recently named Kyle Meagher as Regional Sales Manager

News Image

KANSAS CITY, MO (PRWEB)

Sioux Chief Manufacturing recently named Kyle Meagher as Regional Sales Manager for territories in the western U.S. Meagher moves into this new role after having positions in both Customer Service and Regional Sales Support for Sioux Chief.

Meagher is very familiar with the territories he will be responsible for, and has been working with the sales reps in those areas since 2014. “Kyle was already an important part of the sales department,” said Michael Foster, Director of National Sales. “He has a sincere commitment to Sioux Chief and our Reps. With his work ethic, creativity and responsiveness, I knew he was ready to take on this position.”

“I’m honored to be a part of the value Sioux Chief brings to the plumbing industry,” said Meagher. “It is very rewarding pioneering new products and providing solutions to contractors. I’ve learned through Sioux Chief that there’s real power in doing something you believe in.” Before working at Sioux Chief, Meagher studied business at Missouri State University in Springfield, MO.

For more information on Sioux Chief, visit their website at http://www.siouxchief.com.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Kelly Ziegler
Sioux Chief
+1 8162148594 Ext: 315
Email >
@siouxchief
since: 05/2009
Follow >
Sioux Chief
since: 08/1957
Like >
Sioux Chief

Follow us on
Visit website