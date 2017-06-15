BluHaptics and J2 Subsea Forge New Sales and Distribution Partnership

BluHaptics This is a leap forward in robotic control for an ROV industry standard tool.

BluHaptics, the software company pioneering new technology for augmented robotics, and J2 Subsea, an Acteon company and global supplier of subsea tooling and services, have formed a sales and distribution partnership for BluHaptics’ first commercially available product – a software solution to make the operation of underwater manipulator arms safer and more effective.

As part of the agreement, J2 Subsea will leverage its global presence and subsea industry expertise for the sale, distribution, customer support and joint marketing of BluHaptics’ software solution for underwater manipulator arms. Traditionally focused on subsea tooling (hardware), J2 Subsea is incorporating BluHaptics’ software into its suite of offerings to provide customers with a higher level of control and precision in the operation of costly hardware.

“Our partnership with J2 Subsea is a strategic move that allows us to continue focusing on the development of future products with applications on land and in space, while at the same time positioning our subsea product for rapid growth,” said Luke Wissman, vice president of business development and special programs for BluHaptics. “J2 has the subsea expertise and established relationships to efficiently connect our product with the companies who will benefit the most from it.”

BluHaptics’ engineers have integrated advanced technologies – including real-time modeling, operator assistance, and force feedback – into a unified platform for semi-automatic robotic control. Featuring a virtual interface and more user-friendly controls, this new system makes it significantly easier for operators to interact with and more precisely control remote robots in fluid, unpredictable and dangerous environments. Several offshore trials are currently underway.

“Augmented robotics marries the strengths of humans and robots to achieve more together than what each could do individually,” said BluHaptics CEO Don Pickering. “As companies begin to enjoy better control, improved safety, lower costs, and more capabilities, this technology will quickly become an industry standard.”

With headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland, and locations in Singapore and Houston, J2 Subsea has a global reach. Its work in the rental, service and repair of ROV manipulator arms, as well as the rental of ROV tooling equipment, ROV engineering and underwater survey engineering support, has earned it a reputation built on trust with key companies in the oil and gas subsea sector.

“We are looking forward to offering BluHaptics’ software. This is a leap forward in robotic control for an ROV industry standard tool and we view it as an opportunity to deliver more value to our customers,” said John Walker, director, J2 Subsea. “The software will enable increased precision, reducing the instances and intensity of damage to ROV manipulator arms during subsea operations.”

The full release of BluHaptics’ new application for underwater manipulator arms is scheduled for July 2017. For more information or to purchase, contact aberdeen(at)j2subsea(dot)com.

About BluHaptics

BluHaptics is the first software company to combine advanced technologies into a single, straightforward solution that anyone – not just Ph.D.’s and highly trained technicians – can use to effectively control robots in real time. There are billions of dollars worth of robotic hardware in the ocean, in space and on land that can be upgraded with BluHaptics software. For more information, please visit http://www.bluhaptics.com.

About J2 Subsea

J2 Subsea, an Acteon company, specialise in the rental and sale of subsea tooling for the ROV and underwater survey markets. J2 Subsea deliver a responsive, high quality service to our customers establishing long-lasting business relationships built on trust. For more information please visit http://www.j2subsea.com.