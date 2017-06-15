If you’re attending SHRM this year, you’ll definitely want to put booth #2638 on your list!

Prositions, Inc., a leading training content producer and distributor, will be showcasing their new micro-learning courses and their recently released mobile application, DashTrain, at the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) 2017 Conference & Exposition June 18 – 20 in New Orleans, LA. Attendees will also meet Dr. Karissa Thacker and Valerie Grubb, two best-selling authors who will be signing their award-winning books at Prositions Booth #2638. The micro-learning courses, based on their books, will be released later in the summer of 2017.

“Our booth will feature an interactive learning experience to help people get a feel for the quality and convenience of our training content and new mobile-first technology,” stated Ellen Linkenhoker, Director of Marketing at Prositions. “Anyone who stops by our booth can try our micro-learning courses on a variety of Android and iOS mobile devices, and have an opportunity to get a signed book by one of the two award-winning authors!”

The new micro-learning application, DashTrain, was designed for mobile devices first, making the application and content accessible to employees who work without a desk or who are difficult to reach with traditional training delivery approaches. It was also designed to work in harmony with existing learning management systems (LMS) and other technology platforms and can be accessed by almost any desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Its intuitive design makes implementations and rollouts simple and quick, with no end-user learning curve.

“If you’re attending SHRM this year, you’ll definitely want to put booth #2638 on your list,” exclaimed Jill Dillenburg, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “There has been an overwhelmingly positive response for our hot, new micro-learning app, DashTrain. This method of training and supporting employees just makes sense for the modern, mobile learner, and the beauty is that you can incorporate it into your existing training programs. Stop by to try our new technology, get our value-based pricing information, and walk away with more details on how your organization can quickly and easily adopt the latest concept in employee development.”

The interactive Prositions booth #2638 will feature a few of the thousands of micro-video and audio learning bites available in DashTrain, including:



Painless Performance Conversations by Marnie E. Green

LEAD NOW! by John Parker Stewart and Daniel Stewart

Safety Skills from Marcom

IT skills library by the world’s most-trusted how-to brand, dummies

Telephone Doctor customer service training featuring Nancy Friedman

If you are attending the SHRM Conference, visit Prositions at Booth #2638 for a free demo of one of our new release products. For more information on the show, or to register to attend, visit https://annual.shrm.org/.

About Prositions, Inc.

Prositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries and offers a complete range of consulting, software, and service solutions. DashTrain, their new mobile-first application, contains thousands of micro-video and audio learning bites that enable organizations to give their employees instant access to the world’s leading “how-to” business libraries and best-selling authors, anywhere and at anytime. For more information about Prositions, visit http://www.prositions.com

About SHRM 2017

The SHRM Annual Conference & Exposition is the largest and best HR event in the world, providing your organization with the tools and resources you need to create and implement the successful HR practices that will ensure that your company will thrive. Your company will get the targeted strategies and practical takeaways that you need to achieve your goals – from talent management to federal compliance to cutting-edge business strategies.

For more information on the conference visit http://annual.shrm.org/