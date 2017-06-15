Paula Musich, Research Director, EMA Keeping track of new developments in IT security never gets old. The industry is constantly adapting to changes in the threat landscape.

Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced that Paula Musich has joined the firm as research director in the security and risk management practice area.

Musich joins the firm with a wealth of in-depth knowledge within the industry, with over 30 years of experience covering the IT security and networking technology markets. The last nine of those years were spent as an IT security analyst, most recently as a research director at NSS Labs and earlier as principal analyst for enterprise security for Current Analysis.

In those positions, Musich tracked and analyzed competitive developments in the threat management segment of the information security market, ranging from advanced anti-malware to next-generation firewalls and intrusion prevention systems to content security, data loss prevention and more.

Prior to becoming an analyst, Musich led a 20+ year career as a well-regarded technology journalist. She served as a senior editor and writer at eWeek, PC Week and Network World, winning the prestigious Gold Award for News Analysis, American Society of Business Publication Editors.

“Security has never been more important to the enterprise, and the number of products addressing these needs is exploding,” said Dan Twing, president and chief operating officer at EMA. “Paula adds great professional experience to our ability to address this ever-growing demand.”

“I’m excited to be a part of the research team at EMA, and I look forward to working with David Monahan in the security practice,” said Musich. “Keeping track of new developments in IT security never gets old. The industry is constantly adapting to changes in the threat landscape.”

Those interested in scheduling a briefing or research project with Musich can contact an EMA business development manager at +1.303.543.9500 or sales(at)emausa.com.