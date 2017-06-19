Interchange 2017 is a great venue for retailers as we can meet producers and processors in one setting, saving time and energy.

Marijuana Venture Magazine and GrassHopperHub today announced a partnership to bring eCommerce to Interchange 2017 on June 21-22 at the Renton Pavilion. Interchange 2017 welcomes hundreds of cannabis producers, processors and retailers for two days of one-on-one meetings to build business relationships, promote new products and transact business online.

“Interchange 2017 offers buyers and sellers the opportunity to mix, mingle and build brand awareness in a one-on-one setting,” said Greg James, founder and publisher of Marijuana Venture, a leading business magazine for professional cannabis growers and retailers. “This program was specifically created to help strengthen relationships within the legal cannabis industry.”

Interchange 2017 is a private event for state-licensed cannabis businesses in Washington. During the event, GrassHopperHub will share how technology can assist attendees to better manage their business and further accelerate growth. Retailers can purchase product online through GrassHopperHub while at Interchange 2017, avoiding the complications and expense of conducting business using paper invoices and manual billing systems. Retailers have the opportunity to extend their brand to a large community of growers and processors in the state.

“Interchange 2017 is a great venue for retailers as we can meet producers and processors in one setting, saving time and energy,” said Jackie Munoz of 2020 Solutions, one of the first recreational marijuana retailers in Washington. “This unique setting provides an environment for us to foster long-term relationships and transact business on site, online.”

“To enhance the experience for attendees, GrassHopperHub will provide an eCommerce platform to transact business online while at Interchange,” said Heidi A. Arsenault, founder and CEO of GrassHopperHub, a leading business platform that connects buyers and sellers of the legal cannabis industry. “The ability to transact business in minutes online will help attendees cement the relationships they make while at the event and will introduce them to technology specifically designed to help this budding industry.”

What: Interchange 2017

Why: Connect legal cannabis buyers & sellers and transact business online

Where: Renton Pavilion at 233 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA 988057

When: June 21 from 8am to 6pm and June 22 from 8am to 5pm

Registration: Space is limited. Reservations available at https://interchangespring2017.eventbrite.com/

Event Site: https://www.marijuanaventure.com/interchange/

About Marijuana Venture

Marijuana Venture is the largest business magazine for the legal cannabis industry. Founded in 2014, the magazine has a monthly circulation of about 25,000 and is available in every major bookstore in the United States and Canada. Interchange 2017 will be the third buying/selling event hosted by Marijuana Venture. Learn more about Marijuana Venture at http://www.marijuanaventure.com.

About GrassHopperHub

GrassHopperHub is the first B2B online business platform specifically created for the legal cannabis industry. GrassHopperHub connects producers, processors and retailers through an online marketplace, thereby eliminating the inefficiencies and costs associated with time-consuming manual processes. GrassHopperHub weaponizes the cannabis industry with high caliber technology to simplify business operations, track inventory manage financial data and ensure regulatory compliance. Visit http://www.GrassHopperHub.com to buy and sell for free.

Contact:

Cherie Wentz Blehm

206.271.1685

media(at)grasshopperhub.com