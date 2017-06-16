By integrating Velma’s marketing cloud, CRM and Optimal Blue’s industry leading content, we further achieve the holy grail of marketing: the segment of one,” said Brent Emler, Velma.com’s VP of Sales and Marketing.

Velma.com has chosen Optimal Blue as their partner to provide mortgage lenders with highly accurate, real-time product eligibility and pricing through the Optimal Blue API.

Enterprise lenders using Velma’s CRM and Marketing platforms will be able to leverage Optimal Blue’s loan officer-specific, real-time product eligibility and pricing data to create an information-driven, one-to-one marketing experience. By eliminating tedious and error-prone processes of manually including product and pricing content in marketing communications, the loan officer will be more productive and free of “cut-and-paste” headaches. In addition, compliance officers are assured that compliant pricing is consistently quoted in the field, and that Velma’s industry-leading approval workflows can be invoked if needed.

Optimal Blue’s best-in-class Enterprise Secondary Marketing Solution consumes product and pricing content from the industry’s largest network of investors, provides intelligent selection and customization of that content as desired by lenders, and distributes the personalized results to leading technology providers via RESTful APIs – wherever, whenever it matters most.

“We’re in a world where every important constituent in the loan process – consumers, loan officers, compliance officers, and more – can’t be out of sync with any of the others,” said Bob Brandt, Vice President of Marketing & Alliances for Optimal Blue. “The real-time integration with Velma.com is a great example of how key stakeholders benefit throughout the loan life cycle.”

ABOUT VELMA.COM

Velma.com is a leader in mortgage marketing and creating customers and partners for life. Velma provides cloud-based marketing automation, content, CRM, and multimedia communication that has delighted our clients since 2007 with its ease of use, quality, and effectiveness. For more information, visit http://www.velma.com

ABOUT OPTIMAL BLUE

Optimal Blue operates the mortgage industry’s digital marketplace which connects lenders, investors and providers with comprehensive secondary marketing solutions, market leading capabilities and value-added services that deliver results. For more information, visit http://www.optimalblue.com.

