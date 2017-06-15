Rippll and Adbrain are joining their unique expertise to enrich consumer insight and bring a truly holistic approach to location based market insight and consumer research.

In combining cross-platform consumer insights with real time footfall data – the partnership will be able to further enrich insights, and truly understand each customer’s unique journey and behaviour.

Doug Chisholm, CEO at Rippll: “We are delighted to work with Adbrain in this exciting partnership. This partnership will look to deliver seamless insight to further improve understanding of customer behaviours, and in turn help brands improve their marketing efficacy.

“Adbrain’s ability to map customers across devices combined with Rippll’s Real Time Location Database will enable us to provide truly holistic insight into consumer behaviour.

“This partnership will add a new and unique dimension to data insight. Where previously, consumer insight could be lost between devices or lost between apps and mobile web, we are now able to bring together cross device and cross platform insight to create a rounded understanding of each unique customers.

“This is really an exciting change in direction for research, data and analysis.”

Gareth Davies, CEO at Adbrain: "We are thrilled to be working with Rippll to solve customer identity by helping enhance their footfall analysis. We are looking forward to a successful partnership."

About Rippll: Rippll was founded by a passionate group of Digital Media Executives, determined to help Brands and Agencies simplify Location Based Marketing. With propitiatory technology stack comprising of the very latest mobile app and server side technologies combined with advanced Machine Learning, Rippll is able to scale the most powerful seeds of GeoData to the largest of Marketing Activities.

About Adbrain: Adbrain is a global provider of intelligent digital identity technology, providing advanced customer ID mapping solutions used by digital marketers and their partners to target and measure consumers across devices, channels and platforms. Adbrain is integrated with more than 200 marketing automation and analytics solutions, as well as leading digital advertising sales and buying platforms, enabling access to billions of digital consumer IDs. With Adbrain’s innovative customer ID mapping solution, marketers and technologists have a clear view of their customer’s identity and can deliver a consistent, personalized customer journey across devices. Adbrain has offices in San Francisco, Seattle, New York and London and is backed by investors, including Cisco, Eniac Ventures and Notion Capital. Learn more at the Adbrain blog or at http://www.adbrain.com/.

