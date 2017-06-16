Kickstarter: https://goo.gl/4F4m8D

The smaQQtalk PIVOT is an affordable foot controller that wirelessly connects to any PC or Mac computer system. Ideal for gamers, hobbyists and professionals alike, it’s designed to translate foot gestures into keystrokes for use in any computer application. To start using the PIVOT you simply plug in the wireless USB adapter and run the utility app that maps foot gestures to any keystroke of your choice.

Ben Cooper, Co-Founder at Pivot Technologies, explains: “The mainstream computer user is eager to experience the extra immersion and fun a foot controller can provide to any game or application. We’ve designed the PIVOT to provide a whole new level of gaming enjoyment while keeping it comfortable and affordable. For the first time, there is a fun way to ‘put your feet in the fight!’ After more than a year in development and a patent currently pending, we can’t wait to share it with the Kickstarter community and have them help nurture this unique technology with us.”

The smaQQtalk PIVOT is uniquely designed to be comfortable even after hours of continuous use. With the ball of your foot on the non-slip rubber pad, you can rest the entire weight of your leg on the PIVOT and the rubber pad will still rotate freely. The PIVOT also includes an adjustable foot strap that attaches to the sides of the PIVOT with powerful magnets. This allows you to adjust your sitting position without having to reach under your desk to reposition the PIVOT.

“Comfort was key to the design of the PIVOT. Similarly, it’s very lightweight and portable,” explains Co-Founder Doug Bates. “We have created a way to make the PIVOT ultra-affordable while keeping comfort, reliability and accessibility in mind. Moving gaming functions from your hands to your feet creates many opportunities for new levels of immersive fun, and we’re excited to finally be able to share our hard work with the public.”

Specs:



Constructed with strong ABS plastic with a rigid metal top plate supporting the pivot pad.

Bottom of the PIVOT covered in non-marking neoprene rubber to resist slipping on any type of floor surface.

Front lip of the PIVOT made of non-marking neoprene rubber to provide tactile feedback for tilt activation while also protecting the floor.

Connects to any computer system with an available USB port. Drivers are provided for PC and Mac systems. Linux systems to be supported in the near future.

Adjustable foot strap included that attaches to the sides of the PIVOT with powerful magnets. Use of the foot strap is optional.

Completely wireless and includes a low-profile wireless USB receiver.

Powered by two AAA batteries, included.

Automatically sleeps to conserve battery power if not used for a preset period of time.

Power switch provided to conserve battery during transportation or extended periods of non-use.

Dimensions: 5.5" (14cm) x 5.5" (14cm) x 1.3" (3.5cm)

You can back the smaQQtalk PIVOT on their Kickstarter page now; starting at $20 for the Early Bird adopters. The PIVOT is designed for assembly and production in the USA.

About Pivot Technologies:

Pivot Technologies is located in the beautiful wine region of Paso Robles, CA. Founders Ben Cooper, Managing Director, and Doug Bates, Operations Director, are passionate entrepreneurs with a combined 50 plus years of experience in engineering, management and business logistics. Ben and Doug joined forces with a vision to redefine the world of gaming with affordable input devices that create a new level of immersive fun.