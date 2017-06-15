Bradford Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program

Bradford Networks, an innovator in the enterprise security automation and orchestration market, has joined the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program and formalized its integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric. This partnership enables both companies to share technology information and roadmaps in order to ensure seamless integration of current and future security programs.

Joining the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program further expands Bradford Networks’ existing Fortinet integration support that includes FortiGate, FortiSIEM, FortiAP, FortiSSO and FortiSwitch solutions. Bradford Networks’ security automation and orchestration solution, Network Sentry, enables companies to gain complete visibility into all endpoints including IoT devices, control all network access, automate threat response, and seamlessly integrate with third-party security solutions to enhance the fidelity of alerts and view all security events through one integrated dashboard.

“We are pleased to announce this enhancement to our partnership with Fortinet,” stated Frank Andrus, CTO of Bradford Networks. “This will make it even easier for our resellers to provide seamless integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric and deeper integration into our security dashboard.” Andrus continued, “This not only helps us provide secure end-to-end solutions at installation, but also ensures both security products remain seamlessly integrated once installed, even as both solutions continuously evolve to counter security threats.”

“A rapid and coordinated response is critical to defend against today’s threats. The Fortinet Security Fabric has the breadth to scale across the entire enterprise infrastructure and enables tight integration with other security vendors’ solutions through our Fabric-Ready Partner Program. This open approach enables vendors’ security solutions like Bradford Networks’ to share actionable threat intelligence and mitigation information in real-time, further amplifying Fortinet and its partners’ capabilities to protect enterprises,” said John Maddison, vice president of products and solutions at Fortinet. “Working with Bradford Networks helps our joint customers reduce threat containment time by correlating security alerts with detailed contextual information tied to endpoints, users, applications and network connections.”

“As one of the largest resellers of Network Sentry and the Fortinet Security Fabric, we are excited about this new partnership that will help us create a comprehensive solution set with products that validate and complement each other with actionable results,” stated Rob Anderson, partner and chief operating officer at Secure Data Solutions, Inc. “While Network Sentry already has a ‘build your own’ security device integration wizard, by adding standardized support for the Fortinet Security Fabric API, it will make it easier and faster to implement and scale these solutions.”

“The partnership between Bradford Networks and Fortinet allows us to offer a valuable solution to our security-conscious clients,” stated Jennifer Minella, vice president of engineering of Carolina Advanced Digital, Inc. “As a national leader in NAC integrations, and a security-focused integrator, this type of partnership and integration is exactly what we’ve been seeking. Among other scenarios, organizations can now benefit from FortiSIEM for security intelligence, and Network Sentry for a policy engine and for complete network visibility.”

Bradford Networks’ award-winning Network Sentry security automation and orchestration solution is designed to seamlessly integrate with the widest variety of security technologies and streamline the IT workload. The Network Sentry platform serves as a core component of a comprehensive security posture. Network Sentry provides full visibility into desktop, mobile and IoT devices on the network, offers dynamic network access control to support the mobile workforce, and automates threat response to reduce containment time.

About Bradford Networks

Bradford Networks is leading the transformation of network security by providing visibility, control and response to minimize the risk and impact of cyber threats. The company’s patented Network Sentry solution continuously assesses the risk of every user and endpoint, and automatically contains compromised devices that act as backdoors for cyber criminals. The company’s award-winning Network Sentry is used by more than 1000 enterprise companies worldwide across many market sectors, including finance, government and defense, healthcare, education, logistics and transportation, media and entertainment, retail and hospitality, technology, utilities and many others. For more information, please visit http://www.bradfordnetworks.com.

About Fortinet

Fortinet secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud, or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 310,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

Fortigate®, FortiSIEM®, FortiAP®, FortiSSO® and FortiSwitch® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fortinet.