A beer industry veteran who honed her craft with The Boston Beer Company, maker of Sam Adams, has joined the Mill 95 team at its hops mill and pilot brewery. Meagen Anderson brings more than a decade of national sales and training management expertise to the Wilder, Idaho startup and will lead Mill 95’s sales and engagement efforts with Idaho hop growers.

“This is an incredible opportunity to bring these growers to the forefront, tell their story and help inspire breweries to make amazing beers that drinkers are going to love,” said Anderson. “Joining Mill 95 perfectly marries my passion for the technical and quality component of hops with the art of the brewing culture. Growing the awareness of the strong quality and unique character of Idaho hops is a bonus.”

Idaho is the nation’s third largest hop-growing region with more than 5,600 acres planted, per the Department of Agriculture. Mill 95 is in the heart of Idaho’s hop country just west of Boise, and will feature two cold storage buildings, the state’s first hops pelletizing mill, and a pilot brewery aimed at bringing brewers and hop farmers together. The facility covers more than 63,000 square feet on 20 acres at the corner of Highway 95 and Howe Road in Wilder.

“Adding someone of Meagen’s caliber and expertise reinforces our commitment to put Idaho on the map as a world-class hop region,” said Jamie Scott, Mill 95 founder. “We want to keep hops in the state from start to finish to remove inefficiencies, help growers protect their hard work and provide a better product to beer enthusiasts in our backyard and beyond.”

The existence of a local processing plant will minimize time that harvested crops spend exposed to the elements, and increase the value and reputation of Idaho-grown hops. The Mill will sell pelletized hops to craft breweries locally and globally and offer consistently high quality products that facilitate the creation of exceptional beers that elevate Idaho as a world-class hop producer.

Mill 95’s cold storage buildings and processing plant, which turns fresh hops into pellets for the brewing process, will be operational by Fall 2017. The second phase of construction will be development of a pilot brewery and public entertaining and gathering spaces suitable to foster collaboration, experimentation and awareness.

While at Boston Beer Company, Anderson managed the sales team and beer distributors across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. More recently, she developed the company’s beer education material regarding ingredients, brewing, styles and draught systems and facilitated classes and trainings that impacted more than 7,500 beer distributors and retailers. Prior to joining Mill 95, Anderson led sales for a draft beer technology startup.

Anderson started at Mill 95 on June 2. Her additional credentials include:



Cara Technologies® Certified Beer Taster Course (2015) -- Sensory certification

Certified BJCP Judge (2015)

BBC President’s Award Nominee (2014, 2015)

UC Davis in Intensive Brewing Science for Practical Brewing Course (2014)

Recognized by Boston Herald as an Influential Woman in Boston Craft Beer Scene (2013)

Micro Matic Advanced Draft Certification (2013)

Certified Cicerone® Certification (2012)

Jamie Scott is Founder and Manager of IdaHops Real Estate, the operating entity for Mill 95. DJ Tolmie is the Operations Manager. Mill 95 expects to employ 10 people once fully operational.

Mill 95 is a cold storage, processing plant and pilot brewery under construction in the heart of hop country, Wilder, Idaho. Mill 95 brings brewers and hop farmers together so that they can create drinkable works of art. Brewers get the hops they need, and farmers can grow the varietals that brewers want. Mill 95 seeks to elevate Idaho as a world-class hop producer and become the premier source for hops processing within the craft brew industry. For more information, visit http://mill95hops.com