Resolute Bank Exceeds Funded Unit Goals

Resolute Reverse, a department of Resolute Bank is continuing its trend of reverse mortgage growth during the first and second quarters of 2017. The continued growth for the reverse mortgage department is fueled by an increased focus on the loan fulfillment process and leveraging technology in their proprietary systems. Also, playing a large part in Resolute Bank’s continued growth were strategic new hires within operations and management as well as a continued focus on recruiting top sales talent in the industry.

Andre Gregoire, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives states, “steady growth is the result of an increased focus and development of a scalable internal infrastructure providing efficiency in our loan fulfillment process, increased communication and transparency organization wide and top tier customer service for our sales partners.”

Year to date Resolute Bank’s reverse mortgage volume is up 185% from January to April of 2016 and up 267% from the same time period in 2015.

“ReverseWorks™, Resolute Bank’s proprietary system, has provided an elegant solution to the challenges of communication, visibility, accountability and transparency that are often the road blocks on the path to success in the HECM loan process. The efficiency we have gained allows us to continue to grow without additional staffing needs, as well as position us to scale far beyond what we’ve already done,” says Gregoire.

