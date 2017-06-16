Curve Dental and NexHealth Announce Integration Partnership

Curve Dental, developers of cloud-based dental management software, announced the completion of a seamless integration between their practice management system and NexHealth’s patient relationship system. The API-level integration provides NexHealth with the ability to access patient data and dentist schedules within Curve Dental when automating patient communication. Additionally, any information collected by NexHealth is shared with Curve Dental, eliminating duplicate data entry tasks and increasing efficiencies.

“A seamless integration with NexHealth provides our customers with more patient communication choices than ever before,” said Ian Zipursky, President of Curve Dental. “NexHealth offers a unique patient experience that our customers may find advantageous in distinguishing their practices from others. We find NexHealth’s innovative approach to patient communication complimentary to Curve Dental’s own cutting-edge customer experience. We are excited to have them join our growing list of partnerships.”

“We’re thrilled to announce this partnership,” said Alamin Uddin, CEO and founder of NexHealth. “Healthcare is a very complex arena for both doctors and patients. But forward-looking organizations, like Curve Dental and NexHealth, are working together to simplify the experience for everyone. We’re proud to be part of that change.”

NexHealth helps providers manage and retain patient relationships via automated email and text message communications, digital appointment reminders, one-touch appointment booking, and other features. The system also provides the practice with scheduling reports and analytics.

About Curve Dental, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Curve Dental provides web-based dental software and related services to dental practices within the United States and Canada. The company is privately-held, with offices in Orem, Utah and Calgary, Alberta. The company strives to make dental software less about computers and more about the user experience. Their creative thinking can be seen in the design of their software, that’s easy to use and built only for the web. Dentists can call 888-910-4376 or visit http://www.curvedental.com to learn more.

About NexHealth

NexHealth is a patient relationship management suite for healthcare providers. With seamless, digital technology, NexHealth helps providers—from large medical groups to independent practitioners—improve patient retention, simplify office work, and enhance their brand. To learn more, visit http://www.nexhealth.com.