RapidScale Promotes Mark Szotkowski to Chief Strategy Officer

RapidScale, a leader in managed cloud services, announces the promotion of Mark Szotkowski to Chief Strategy Officer. Mark is now focused on growing RapidScale’s strategic initiatives impacting all facets of the business. This includes the future mergers and acquisitions strategy, as well as business systems automation and efficiencies. Mark will continue to engage and build strategic partnerships around the globe.

“Over the last five-plus years we have seen tremendous growth in terms of new customers, organic customer growth in our base, and talent on the RapidScale team. This success led us to our most recent acquisition of Vonage’s hosted infrastructure segment, adding more customers and talent to the fold,” says Mark. “As we look forward, we will continue to focus on our core products and services while delivering an extraordinary client experience. We will also look to future acquisitions of businesses that complement our core values and strategies.”

Prior to this appointment, Mark was responsible for the management of RapidScale’s Sales and Operations teams, leading the national go-to-market and channel sales strategies as President of Sales. He joined the RapidScale team in 2012, bringing sales and operational management expertise to the organization.

RapidScale Chief Executive Officer, Randy Jeter, says “The company is thankful for all that Mark has sacrificed over the last five years in order to get us to this point. Mark has truly been a key part of the success of the company and is well deserving of the move to Chief Strategy Officer. In his new role he will lead our acquisition strategy and help operationalize the company for future acquisitions.”

Mark has over 22 years of experience in the technology sector serving businesses ranging from SMB to Fortune 100. He previously owned and operated a successful voice and data consulting company, and served as Vice President of National Accounts at PAETEC, which was acquired by Windstream. In this role he was charged with bringing a consistent product offering and pricing to the company’s largest customers, managing multiple national account managers throughout the organization and growing the revenues for those accounts.

