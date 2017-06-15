12th Annual IT World Award for Best Communications Service Awarded to Dash from VirtualPBX "Having a chance to be judged and scrutinized alongside the world’s biggest telecom companies and still come out on top is enormously gratifying.”

VirtualPBX today announced that their premium hosted business phone service, Dash, had been awarded two medals in the 2017 Network Products Guide IT World Awards. The IT World Awards mark the latest, and undeniably most substantial win to date for Dash which took the internet telephony world by storm early last year. While having garnered the praise of critics, colleagues, and customers already with it’s sleek and intuitive interface, Dash has yet to be included in such a deep field of global leaders before. Specifically, Dash was awarded the Bronze Medal for Best New Product or Service and took home the Gold for best Communications Solution.

“Having a chance to be judged and scrutinized alongside the world’s biggest telecom companies and still come out on top is enormously gratifying,” said Lon Baker, VirtualPBX’s COO.“It’s incredible to be going toe-to-toe with companies with sometimes hundreds or thousands more employees and countless more and know that we’re still making one of the best products available.”

With categories ranging from all aspects of modern, unified communications and fields for start-ups to mid-cap and blue chip industry leaders, the IT World Awards are one of the largest stages for all of internet telephony, cyber security, and digital communications. In this, their 12th year, they have had entrants from six continents and literally every possible specific technological focus. However, in spite of the broad field of participants, only those behind the handful of winning products and services that display both a technological innovation and a clear market advantage that provide a unique commercial benefit will get to call themselves winners.

“We’re honored to be doing what we love for our customers,” Baker added, “and while these awards tell you when you’re doing something right, it’s really when we get to help our customers improve and build their own businesses that we feel the proudest.”

The awards are coupled by a gala affair that culminates in one of Silicon Valley’s biggest evenings for IT companies. This year’s awards ceremonies will be held at the iconic Mark Hopkins Intercontinental atop San Francisco’s historic Nob Hill on June 26, 2017.

For more information about these new awards, Dash Plans, and VirtualPBX hosted business phone service in general, visit VirtualPBX.com.

About VirtualPBX

VirtualPBX was founded in San Francisco in 1997 and brought some of the first commercially available hosted PBX service to market for small business owners. Born from the advent of the hosted telecom industry and driven by the innovative vision of its founders, VirtualPBX continues to deliver leading edge telephony products for business. Backed by award-winning, local, in-house support teams, VirtualPBX offers an array of services including disaster recovery, network monitoring and optimization, and professional system management.

