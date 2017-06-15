Our expanded category of scar information covers a wide range of topics including keloid scars, surgical scars, scalp scars and scars caused by burns. - Senior Editor of Medscar.com

Scars form after the dermis layer of the skin is damaged on a person. After the scar has formed, patients can leave the scar alone or they can decide to have treatment to revise or reduce its appearance. Medscar.com, a Los Angeles based website, has expanded its overall list of scar related information and categories to help patients fully understand the different types of scars that can form on the body.

According to the senior editor of Medscar.com, “Our website aims to take the mystery out of scars and scar formation. Our expanded category of scar information covers a wide range of topics including keloid scars, surgical scars, scalp scars and scars caused by burns. These scars vary in their size and depth so we explain the differences between them and how they can be treated by modern science.”

The expanded list of categories includes a section devoted to nonsurgical scar revision. The senior editor went on to say “scars don’t always have to be treated by surgical means. There are a number of scar creams, ointments and laser treatments that can reduce and improve the appearance of scars. The thought of surgery scares many people and we share the latest information about nonsurgical methods so these patients will fully understand their treatment options.”

When asked why the editorial team decided to expand its category database, the senior editor said “We have articles and blogs that date back to 2012 on our website. The large amount of information we have available about scars would sometimes make it hard for our readers to find the information they needed. Refining our category database makes it easier for readers to go straight to the information about the type of scar they want to learn more about when visiting our website.”

Medscar.com plans to continue to expand the categories available to its readers throughout 2017. According to the senior editor, improvements in the field of scar treatment and revision are an ongoing concern in the medical community. The website plans to create new scar treatment categories as newer techniques become available to the general public.

