Palo Alto CA, June 15, 2017 – Leading OS developer CloudLinux announced today that the new hosting model initiative they are spearheading together with several other companies, has launched the official Elastic Sites provider seal to support the expansion of this hosting model across multiple continents.

According to the last year’s web hosting industry survey, 66% of shared hosting customers switch to VPS just to get more resources. Elastic Sites run on a shared server powered by the CloudLinux OS. The OS isolates each customer into a separate Lightweight Virtualized Environment (LVE), which allocates and limits server resources, like RAM, CPU, throughput and connections, for that customer. These limits improve server stability because other customers cannot use more than they are allocated and bring down their shared server. It is the alternative to VPS that allows growing customers to gain more resources without adding the burden of server management that comes with a VPS.

"We've been seeing a need to offer our customers more, but every time we've revisited the VPS option, we knew they weren't the right fit,” said Jason Jersey, President of SiteColo, a Wadsworth Littleton company. “Elastic Sites is a no-brainer to us. Our customers now have a seamless upgrade path, and once an upgrade or downgrade is placed, they're instantly provisioned without any manual actions."

Elastic Sites hosting allows hosting providers to set up flexible plan options to best fit their customer needs and update resources on a per-customer basis.

“No hosting customer is the same, so neither should their hosting package be,” said Patrick Sanders, the owner of 040hosting. “We offer various plans for customers to start with, but we let them change the configuration easily, and CloudLinux OS helps us quickly provision it.”

Several hosting providers, including Antagonist, the Netherlands’ number one provider of shared hosting, have been successfully offering services based on the elastic sites hosting model for years. “Allowing businesses to pay as they grow - without the difficulties of server management - has been a huge success with our customers,” said Wouter de Vries, chief executive officer of Antagonist.

For customers who simply need more resources and do not need anything that can only be provided by a VPS, an Elastic Site is a better option.

“VPS offers advantages like root access and customization, but also requires you to buy software licenses and handle configuration, hardening, and application installation,” said Igor Seletskiy, chief executive officer at CloudLinux. “In interviews with many hosting providers, we found that shared hosting customers were often confused and frustrated by the costs and management responsibilities of a VPS. That’s why more and more companies choose to offer Elastic Sites to their customers, and more and more customers choose Elastic Sites hosting.”

Over two dozen hosting companies have already been listed in the official Elastic Sites hosting directory. They include:

040hosting

ADX Networks

Antagonist

Aspiration Hosting

BanaHosting.com

Catalyst2

Conexcol Cloud Colombia Hosting

DragonStack

DreamIT Host

G.C. Solutions

GlowHost

Hosting55

Hosting Red

Hostvision

Incendia Web Works

INNOVIEW

Kickassd

Netcetera

SiteColo

Top.Host

UnixGuru Hosting

VentraIP Australia

WebhostGB

Zen Hosting

ZNetLive

To learn more about Elastic Sites, visit https://www.elasticsites.com.