Startupbootcamp, one of the world’s largest and most influential innovation engines, has opened applications for its digital health program in Miami. Entrepreneurs working at the intersection of healthcare and technology with proven and tested models are encouraged to apply from now until Sept. 1st, 2017.

Companies chosen to participate in the program will receive funding, implementation opportunities across a diverse array of healthcare providers, insurers and pharma companies, a mentor network of industry leaders and top-tier healthcare investors and a comprehensive suite of services. Last year’s program chose less than five percent of applicants and resulted in multiple implementations and financings from Miami Children’s Hospital, University of Miami, Florida Blue, Jackson Health System, Univision and many others. Read more here.

Serial entrepreneur Wolf Shlagman, CEO of CareAngel, and Founder of Consulta-a-Doc (sold to Teladoc and Kleiner Perkins) highlighted: “The program surpassed our expectations and resulted in multiple customer contracts and venture financing. I highly recommend this program to any serious entrepreneur looking to take their healthcare business to the next level.”

Companies chosen to participate will join Miami’s growing healthtech ecosystem. Named #1 in startup activity this year by the Kauffman Foundation, Miami counts 16 hospitals, over 1,000 life science companies and a legacy of successful healthcare companies including Mako Surgical (sold to Stryker), Simply Healthcare (sold to Anthem) and Navarro Discount Pharmacy (sold to CVS). Dr. Narendra Kini, CEO at Miami Children’s Hospital, a Startupbootcamp partner commented on Miami’s expanding ecosystem: “We expect to see the next major healthcare players originate in Miami. Startupbootcamp has really brought to life the technology startup scene in Miami. By focusing on health it is really building out the ecosystem for innovation.”

Startupbootcamp launched its first U.S. program in Miami in November 2015 with the support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and other partners. Matt Haggman, Knight Foundation program director for Miami, commented on Miami’s appetite for fresh talent: “Miami’s growing startup scene, coupled with Startupbootcamp’s track record in helping to accelerate companies, offers entrepreneurs a great opportunity to scale and find success. We look forward to seeing the ideas that a new batch of local and global talent can bring to our innovation ecosystem.”

Apply here: https://www.f6s.com/startupbootcampdigitalhealthmiami18/apply

About Startupbootcamp

Startupbootcamp is a global family of industry-focused innovation programs with 20 programs globally and a mentor network across 30 countries.

In Miami, Startupbootcamp has partnered with the Knight Foundation, Miami Children's Hospital, University of Miami Health System, Univision and private healthcare investors for its innovation program and seed fund focused on transforming healthcare from Miami. To date, the Miami program has invested in ten companies from across the US, Latin America and Israel.

For more, visit: http://www.startupbootcamp.org/accelerator/digital-health-miami/