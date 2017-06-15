National Certifiction Board for Alzheimer and Aging Care

NCBAC™ is committed to providing support and education to those who work with persons who have Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders (ADRD).

The need for senior care is growing daily as the huge demographic shift occurs in the US. Caring for persons with ADRD is often extremely challenging for the caregiver. Multiple diseases that are progressive in nature also progress at different rates. With the person’s gradual withdrawal from reality there is physical deterioration as well.

The emotional requirements are also huge for persons with ADRD, their loved ones and those who care for them. Specialized training is paramount for caregivers. Certification raises caregivers’ level of knowledge, resulting in a higher level of patient care. Persons with dementia offer unique challenges. Many of the people caring for them welcome the opportunity to undergo additional training to meet those challenges.

Lori Porter, NAHCA CEO, states, “This is one more step furthering our commitment to provide CNAs education that will help them be confident and caring in the critical work they do with elderly patients.”

NAHCA has a membership of more than 26,000 caregivers representing over 500 nursing homes in 29 states and the District of Columbia. It provides recognition for outstanding achievements, development training for caregivers, mentoring programs to reduce CNA turnover and advocacy for issues important to long term care and caregivers.

The NCBAC™ offers the ONLY independent national board certifications specifically for those who work with persons with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. The Board offers certification examinations for Alzheimer Caregivers (CAC™) and Alzheimer Educators (CAEd™). Successfully passing these examinations allows the individual to use the professional credential:

Certified Alzheimer Caregiver (CAC™)

Certified Alzheimer Educator (CAEd™)

The NCBAC certifications are recognized in the U.S. Department of Labor’s Career One Stop, the State of New Jersey’s Industry-Valued Credential List and training is approved and accredited by the State of Florida.

Optional, specialized online training is provided by NCBAC to help candidates prepare for the examination.

