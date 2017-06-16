Imbue Botanicals, LLC a Wyoming based company, is pleased to announce that it has finalized a distribution agreement with Omega Legacy Group, based in Edison, New Jersey. Omega Legacy Group is a rapidly-growing buying group which recognizes that a healthy neighborhood independent pharmacy is good for the community and for the healthcare industry.

Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including CBD tinctures, lotions, salves and capsules, for both people and pets.

“We are excited about introducing Imbue Botanicals to our member pharmacies, as well as entering this fast-growing market segment,” said John Pozar, Senior Vice President of Omega Legacy Group. “We are confident that the addition of this product line for our independent neighborhood pharmacies will not only help drive revenue, but most important, will provide a whole host of alternative health solutions for our pharmacy customers. We definitely wanted a product line that was US grown and manufactured, with a design and branding that lent itself to retail display. But we also wanted to provide a product line that provided our pharmacy customers the finest hemp CBD products on the market. We believe we found that in Imbue Botanicals.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of such a forward-thinking group,” said Tom Bauer, Managing Partner for Imbue Botanicals. “Having our product line distributed by their independent pharmacies that are so committed to patient care is truly a win-win.”

Omega Legacy Group will begin introducing Imbue Botanicals to its member pharmacies this month.

Imbue Botanicals offers an extensive line of full spectrum, premium CBD products produced from organically grown Colorado hemp, including tinctures, capsules, topical CBD lotions and salves. Their premium Colorado grown hemp CBD products are non GMO, cruelty free, vegan and contain no added flavorings or sugars. Available through select retailers, their products offer exceptional quality, superb packaging and unmatched value.

Imbue Botanicals offers CBD products for both people and pets.

Formally established in 2011, Omega Legacy Group is a Buying Group which recognizes that a healthy neighborhood independent pharmacy is good for the community and for the healthcare industry, and helps its members stay competitive in today's marketplace by combining decades of professional experience from all angles of the Pharmaceutical Industry. Their hundreds of members have immediate access to special and exclusive contracted pricing from top tier vendors and manufacturers, which allows them to deliver savings across all categories.

