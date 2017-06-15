Setting the Right CPQ Strategy Topic of Vendavo Webinar on June 21

Vendavo Participants will hear how CPQ automation is driving value for organizations with complex product portfolios.

To help organizations realize value from Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software that outweighs both risk and investment, Vendavo, a leading provider of intelligent pricing and margin optimization solutions, will host a webinar on June 21 at 8 a.m. PT. Participation is free.

Led by Ian Tidswell, founder and lead consultant, een Consulting GmbH and Robert Irwin, vice president of business consulting, Vendavo, participants will hear how CPQ automation is driving value for organizations with complex product portfolios.

In this session, participants will learn:



A vendor-neutral definition of CPQ , examples of specific processes it performs, and how the solution supports negotiated selling

Sources of CPQ value and how to quantify CPQ benefit across both efficiency standards and effectiveness rates

3 rules to follow when measuring the cost of complexity

How to determine which part(s) of CPQ you most need

Webinar registration is available online now.

About Vendavo

Vendavo harnesses the power of Big Data to generate actionable insights that enable businesses to sell more profitably. Our margin and profit optimization solutions help global customers make better data-driven decisions for pricing and sales effectiveness. Using cutting-edge analytics and deep industry expertise, Vendavo boasts the largest number of implementations for B2B enterprises in the industry, having helped more than 300 company divisions dramatically increase revenue, improve profit margins and maximize shareholder value. Located across the globe, Vendavo is the solution of choice for Global 2000 companies in industries such as chemicals, industrial manufacturing, high-tech, and distribution.