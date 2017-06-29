The Grob 120TP is the new primary training aircraft used by APS to train all U.S. Army fixed-wing aviators in upset prevention and recovery techniques. Developing the flight skills and instructional capabilities necessary to become an APS-certified UPRT instructor are some of the most challenging and demanding experiences an instructor pilot will face in their career... Past News Releases RSS APS Hits Record Double Digits for...

Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS) announced today that the first group of CAE instructors have graduated training and are actively delivering APS Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT) as part of the U.S. Army Fixed-Wing Flight Training program in Dothan, Alabama. CAE’s inclusion of APS’ UPRT program for Army fixed-wing training will serve to comprehensively reduce the risk of Loss of Control In-flight (LOC-I), the primary cause of aircraft fatalities worldwide. This LOC-I training solution is accomplished through a proven program which prepares Army pilots to better recognize, prevent, or if needed, recover from an unintended airplane upset.

APS’ UPRT program is part of the thorough, expertly integrated U.S. Army Fixed-Wing Flight Training program that includes academic, simulator and live-flying training. CAE instructors who graduate the APS’ UPRT Train-the-Trainer program will conduct upset training at CAE’s new Dothan Training Center located at the Dothan Regional Airport in Alabama.

The APS-CAE UPRT program features real world on-aircraft training in the Grob G120TP turboprop fully-aerobatic training aircraft and simulator-based UPRT in four CAE 7000XR Series C-12 King Air FFSs. The CAE C-12 full flight simulators integrate all-new UPRT Instructor Operating Station (IOS) enhancements--powerful instructor technology jointly developed by CAE and APS to comprehensively analyze airplane upset events in real time.

“Developing the flight skills and instructional capabilities necessary to become an APS-certified UPRT instructor are some of the most challenging and demanding experiences an instructor pilot will face in their career,” said Paul BJ Ransbury, the president of Aviation Performance Solutions. “The CAE team in Dothan is meeting the challenge having graduated, and continuing to graduate, APS-certified UPRT instructors week after week.”

APS has based two senior APS UPRT instructors at CAE’s Dothan Training Center, where they are training a portion of CAE’s cadre of instructor pilots to deliver UPRT on Grob G120TP aircraft and C-12 simulators. Loss of Control In-flight is the number one fatal risk factor that pilots will face in their aviation career.

“As a leading global provider of advanced flight training, CAE is committed to the professional development of our instructor pilots,” said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA. “Upset Prevention and Recovery Training is a critical part of pilot training and our partnership with APS is contributing to us delivering a world-class UPRT program as part of Army Fixed-Wing Flight Training.”

ABOUT AVIATION PERFORMANCE SOLUTIONS

Aviation Performance Solutions LLC (APS), headquartered at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona, trains thousands of professional pilots and instructors in comprehensive Upset Prevention and Recovery Training skill development. APS provides integrated LOC-I solutions via industry-leading computer-based, on-aircraft (jet and piston), and full-flight simulator Upset Prevention & Recovery Training (UPRT). All training is in full compliance with the Airplane Upset Recovery Training Aid, FAA Advisory Circular 120-109A on Stall and Stick Pusher Training, ICAO Manual on Aeroplane Upset Prevention and Recovery Training, IATA Guidance Material and Best Practices for the Implementation of Upset Prevention and Recovery Training, and the FAA Advisory Circular 120-111 on Upset Prevention and Recovery Training. APS is the only Part 141 Flight School certified in the delivery of complete upset prevention & recovery, stall/spin and instrument upset recovery training courses worldwide. With additional training locations in Dallas (USA), The Netherlands (Europe), and military division in Dothan (USA), APS provides global access to the highest quality Upset Prevention and Recovery Training available. http://www.apstraining.com.