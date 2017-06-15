Surgery Interval and Mesothelioma Survival ...a time interval of more than two years were strongly associated with survival.

A newly-published report suggests that living longer between cytoreductive surgeries bodes well for survival in patients with peritoneal mesothelioma. Surviving Mesothelioma has just posted an article on the new research. Click here to read it now.

Doctors with the City of Hope Cancer Center and the Wake Forest School of Medicine in North Carolina analyzed the cases of 103 patients with peritoneal surface cancers like malignant mesothelioma who had repeat CRS/HIPEC surgery between 1993 and 2015.

“In multivariate analysis, the R status [a measure of the completeness of the tumor removal] and a time interval of more than two years were strongly associated with survival with each additional month between the surgeries conferring a 2.6 percent reduction in the risk of death,” writes study author Ioannis Konstantinidis, MD, a surgeon with City of Hope in Duarte, California.

According to the study in the Journal of Surgical Oncology, among the patients who lived for more than two years before they needed a second surgery, the median overall survival was seven years.

“There is no clear-cut way to decide how much a patient with peritoneal mesothelioma is likely to benefit from a second CRS/HIPEC procedure,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma. “The information in this study may help mesothelioma patients and their families make more informed decisions about surgery.”

For all the details of the new study, see Length of Time Between Surgeries a Marker for Mesothelioma Survival, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

