The Good Cards, an innovative card game and app that combines the vision of a better world by promoting players to do good deeds and random acts of kindness for other people, launched today on Kickstarter.

“The power of kindness still goes a long way, and The Good Cards game and app allow people to see the power of kindness first-hand…and have fun while they’re doing it,” said founder Pawel Alva. “Each of us has the power to create a better world by helping and doing good things for the people in our daily lives, but The Good Cards allows you to spread that kindness throughout the world.”

Alva says that by playing The Good Cards, regular people can join a “legion of superheroes” – connecting with millions of individuals from across the globe to harness the power of collective positive action.

“We call our real-life superheroes ‘Dreamers,’” he added. "Each player, or Dreamer, is given a card for each good deed they accomplish, or when they donate to our non-profit organization Better World. This is what keeps the game going. However, the true incentive the player receives is in knowing that every time they play they are making the world a better place and showing kindness to their fellow humans, wherever they live in the world.”

Using The Good Cards app, players are guided through individual missions that allow them to do something kind for someone else as anonymously as possible. Once they’ve done their good deed, the ‘hero’ player then asks the other person to simply pass on the kindness by doing something good for someone else – receiving a Good Card in return, which allows the game to continue. Once the card is received, the player scans the card themselves – with the growing number of good deeds done creating a “chain reaction of goodness.” The progress of the card can be tracked through The Good Card app, with users sharing their stories of their good deeds.

During crowdfunding, people can pre-order The Good Cards at a variety of levels starting at only $2 for a single ‘good card.’

For $60, crowdfunders can receive The Good Box Special Glasses Edition, which includes:



15 of The Good Cards, allowing the player to become the ‘ultimate superhero’ by starting 15 new chains of good deeds

A Special Mission Wristband that activates a secret mission on Level 1.

A unique pair of Dreamers' Glasses that will activate a special mission on Level 2.

The Good Cards themselves are made from environmentally-safe plastic, and are scanned via QR code using The Good Card game app – which can be downloaded on any iOS or Android device.

Alva says The Good Cards has already been used to teach middle schoolers empathy and compassion, enabled graduate-level psychology students to do service learning, and helped companies like eBay and Crunch Fitness introduce an employee-engagement program. He adds that there are already people in 18 countries using The Good Cards.

“Can you imagine people in every city, in every country all around the world doing a good deed for someone else and then asking them to do a good deed for someone else?” Alva added. “One good deed can really change the world. This game truly gives you the power to make a real positive change in someone’s life, and help make the world a better place.”

For more information, and to pre-order, visit The Good Cards Campaign Page on Kickstarter.

About Good Cards

The Good Cards is young and innovative social enterprise that combines vision of a better world with the technology-driven solutions. The game was developed to create the global trend to do good while empowering people to take small positive actions and see that impact in real-time. The Good Cards also allow people to connect with millions of individuals from across the globe, with the goal to create a grander community of real-life superheroes called ‘Dreamers.’ By harnessing the power of collective actions aimed at generating good deeds everywhere, the game creators have the goal to make The Good Cards a change agent for positive change around the world.