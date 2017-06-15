Lucas Group HR Recruiters to Attend 2017 SHRM Conference

Lucas Group With unemployment at a 16-year low, companies are facing new recruitment and retention urgencies. Our team looks forward to meeting the innovative leaders at SHRM who are setting a new tone and vision for their company’s future.

Lucas Group, North America’s premiere executive recruiting firm, announced that it is exhibiting at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) 2017 Annual Conference and Exposition. Held in New Orleans from June 18 to 21, the event is the largest gathering of HR professionals in the world and provides attendees with access to extraordinary networking and continuing education opportunities.

“With unemployment at a 16-year low, companies are facing new recruitment and retention urgencies,” says Aram Lulla, Lucas Group’s General Manager for Human Resources. “Our team looks forward to meeting the innovative leaders at SHRM who are setting a new tone and vision for their company’s future.”

Lucas Group HR recruiters invite conference attendees to connect at their exhibitor booth #1115 to discuss their challenges and opportunities.

“No longer is HR about record keeping and rote rule enforcement,” says Lulla. “HR leaders play a critical role in optimizing business performance through employer branding, strategic recruitment, and talent optimization. SHRM is an opportunity to further this conversation.”

Lucas Group’s executive recruiters are at the forefront of HR’s evolution. Denver Managing Partner Kyle Lehman, who will be attending SHRM, recently published a white paper on the importance of bringing a human capital mindset to HR to improve business performance. Lehman’s paper is included in an exclusive “HR Department of the Future” eBook entitled “The 3 Major Human Resource Trends for 2017,” available as a download for SHRM conference participants.

As a consultative partner, Lucas Group executive recruiters work hand-in-hand with HR professionals to solve critical staffing needs. Lucas Group’s career advice site, Your Career Intel, draws on these best practices, publishing original blogs and white papers specifically for HR leaders.

In addition to Human Resource recruitment, Lucas Group specializes in Accounting & Finance, Information Technology, Legal, Manufacturing, Military Transition and Sales & Marketing recruitment.

About Lucas Group

Lucas Group is North America’s premier executive search firm. Since 1970, our culture and methodologies have driven superior results. We assist clients ranging in size from small to medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies find transcendent, executive talent; candidates fully realize their ambitions; and associates find professional success. To learn more, please visit Lucas Group at http://www.lucasgroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.