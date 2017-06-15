DFW Senior Living communities ask neighbors to donate the gift of music to seniors enrolled in local MUSIC & MEMORY programs. The communities we serve are limited on how many residents we can provide their personalized playlist to due to device accessibility,

Three local senior care facilities are holding a “Music Drive” to help Texas residents in need. Partnered with Lifetime Wellness, organizers with Settlers Ridge Care Center (Celina), Villages on MacArthur (Irving), and Williamsburg Village Healthcare Campus (DeSoto) are seeking community donations from June 14 through July 12, 2017 to benefit seniors enrolled in the MUSIC & MEMORY℠ programs.

MUSIC & MEMORY℠ is a non-profit organization which provides personalized music to those in nursing homes and other care organizations who suffer from a wide range of cognitive and physical challenges. Research proves that music helps trigger memories and improve quality of life in those struggling with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“The communities we serve are limited on how many residents we can provide their personalized playlist to due to device accessibility,” says Susan McKinney, VP of Operations for Lifetime Wellness. “We’d love to provide each resident with a personal device loaded with their favorite music and to spread the contributions to our fellow neighbors who also offer the MUSIC & MEMORY program.”

Who/Where:

1. Settlers Ridge Care Center – Celina

2. Villages on MacArthur – Irving

3. Williamsburg Village Healthcare Campus – DeSoto

When: June 14, 2017 to July 12, 2017.

What: The facilities are kindly asking for the following donation items.



New and used devices (example: iPods or MP3 players in working condition)

Device chargers

New over-the-ear headphones

iTunes gift cards

Monetary contributions

Judy Buczkowski is one of the first patients to participants in the local MUSIC and MEMORY program. Buczkowski has limited psychomotor skills and dementia limits her ability to communicate. Her playlists are composed of classic hits from the 1970s like Eddie Floyd, Gloria Gaynor and the Trammps.

Buczkowski’s husband of nearly 50 years says the music has proven to be a priceless tool. “I have witnessed the reactions Judy and other residents have while listening to their music,” says John Buczkowski. “Judy will smile and perk up when she has her earbuds on. The music brings back something that I can't explain. Any smile or reaction I see in Judy lets me know that she is still with me. If she smiles, it brings a smile to my face as well. It is so heartwarming to see her reactions to the music.”

About Settlers Ridge Care Center: Located in North Denton and Collin County, Settlers Ridge Care Center of Celina is a registered Eden Alternative community with a beautiful memory care neighborhood. We are dedicated to the spirit of our residents and committed to creating a better social and physical environment for living life to the fullest. For more information, please visit: http://srsnf.com.

About Villages on MacArthur: Villages on MacArthur is a senior living complex like no other, offering skilled care, rehabilitation and memory care. At Villages on MacArthur, we recognize that sometimes the transition from hospital to home is not easy. That’s why we strive every day to provide consistent quality care and the best rehabilitative services to our residents. To learn more, please visit: http://villagesonmacarthur.com.

About Williamsburg Village Healthcare Campus: Williamsburg Village Healthcare Campus is a compassionate skilled nursing team, comprehensive rehabilitation services, and a versatile memory care program help each resident live life to the fullest. Visit http://wvsnf.com for more information.

About Lifetime Wellness

Lifetime Wellness, LTD, provides quality comprehensive wellness programs to all our partners. Our customized approach affords us the opportunity to improve the quality of lives of all those we touch. Our goal is to ensure that every client we assist is provided with all the tools necessary to achieve success. Our clients include Independent Living, Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing and Rehab, and Memory Care Facilities. Learn more at http://www.LifetimeWellness.us.