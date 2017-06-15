A Success Partnership from Centric Software and CamelBak

Making good products better with PLM A success partnership from CamelBak and Centric Software We expected to get a great software solution provider but what we didn’t expect was how much we’d value Centric as a business partner.

Centric Software is delighted to announce the release of its success story with CamelBak.

In the last twenty five years, CamelBak’s core products - wearable water packs - have gone from being sold unit-by-unit off the back of a motorcycle to leading the market in outdoor hydration. Today those packs are joined by bottles, purification kits and other drinkware designed for cycling, ski and snow, running, mountain biking and a range of military and tactical applications.

Headquartered in wine country in Petaluma, California, CamelBak culture is all about, as Paul Rattay, PLM Manager puts it, “making good products better by working smarter”. In practice, this means an obsession with innovation and quality, combining the trademark Got Your Bak(TM) lifetime guarantee with an insistent drive to improve performance and introduce new products.

“We expected to get a great software solution provider but what we didn’t expect was how much we’d value Centric as a business partner,” Rattay continues. “Their consultants helped analyze our needs and they remain part of our ongoing efforts. We’re really beginning to understand how we can work better and I don’t think that’s something we could have done without the support of the Centric community.”

