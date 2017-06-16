Finish College Smart launches to help students succeed in graduating from college without debt in Birmingham, AL on Friday, June 16, 2017, at 11 a.m. Finish College Smart (FCS), along with the Homewood Chamber of Commerce and Birmingham Business Resource Center, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony launching the Grand Opening of Finish College Smart and it’s groundbreaking suite of services and products.

The invitation-only ceremony will take place at the SouthBridge Center, located at 2100B Southbridge Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35209. Mona Lisa Morris, a certified college funding specialist, is proud to activate a business dedicated to assisting parents and students in financial affordability and college planning to lower the cost of college and improve successful completion rates. FCS provides families with affordable one-on-one advice, planning, and strategy, available in person in Birmingham, AL and virtually through video conferencing sessions. Clients and organizations can choose from a range of individual planning sessions to group workshops, veteran assistance and scholarship application guidance designed for high school and college students, whether full or part-time.

According to MarketWatch, 70% of students who graduate from college have debt, with only 37% who are actively paying it down, making student loan debt second to mortgages in consumer debt. Also, the average amount of debt for students who graduated in 2016 was $37,172, up 6% over the prior year, and the costs are continuing to increase. Finish College Smart is positioned to step in and bridge the gap in financial planning, affordability, and acceptance by matching students and families to the resources for which they qualify and mentoring them through the processes necessary to succeed.

For more information about Finish College Smart programs and presentations for educational advancement and financial affordability, please visit http://www.finishcollegesmart.com or call 205-943-6100.

