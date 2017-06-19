ASPnix Renews Partnership with SmarterTools

ASPnix.com, a leader in Microsoft Windows shared hosting and Microsoft Windows Virtual Private Server hosting, announced today it has renewed its partnership with SmarterTools, enabling it to continue to provide its clients with access to award-winning productivity software.

Through the partnership, qualified ASPnix customers receive access to the latest versions of SmarterMail, SmarterStats, and SmarterTrack at no additional charge. The software enables small to medium sized businesses to operate more efficiently, and save time and money through automation. ASPnix customers can receive their licenses to the software in their customer control panel.

“Since the beginning, SmarterTool’s software has been a cornerstone for our business and has helped us establish our name in the Web hosting industry as one of the best. For this reason, we jumped at the chance to become a partner and provide our customers with the same level of software and technology that we trust and live by every day,” said Christopher York, CTO, ASPnix.com.

SmarterMail is a scalable and easy to manage mail server with a richly rendered webmail interface, extensive reporting, throttling, collaboration, synchronization with mobile devices, out-of-the-box antispam/antivirus, and an industry-leading events architecture that provides automated actions and detailed notifications.

SmarterStats provides businesses, hosting environments, and webmasters with an in-depth understanding of keywords and visitor navigation trends by providing on-demand website statistics, SEO campaigns, custom reports, data mining, geographic mapping, and more.

SmarterTrack is a robust support help desk with a ticket system, live chat, call logs, website visitor monitoring, knowledge base, reporting, and more delivered through an elegant Web interface. The customer support software helps businesses of all sizes improve customer service by optimizing help desk operations.

ASPnix.com provides customized Virtual Private Servers and dedicated server solutions. ASPnix Web Hosting also offers Linux hosting, Team Speak 3 VoIP servers, SSL certificates, shared Web hosting, and domain name registration.