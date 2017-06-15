Houston senior living community asks neighbors to donate the gift of music for the non-profit MUSIC & MEMORY. I’d love to provide all 62 patients at Pathways with a personal device loaded with their favorite music. It’s amazing what one simple song can do for a person’s quality of life.

Pathways Memory Care at Villa Toscana, a local memory care facility, asks the Houston community to donate the gift of music to residents in need in honor of Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.

Pathways is a certified provider of MUSIC & MEMORY℠, a non-profit organization that provides personalized music to those in nursing homes and other care organizations who suffer from a wide range of cognitive and physical challenges. Research proves that music helps trigger memories and improve quality of life in those struggling with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Lifetime Wellness, a provider of wellness support services and recreational activities, says Pathways is one of 16 facilities in the Houston area that offers the MUSIC & MEMORY program. Currently, 13 residents are enrolled in the program but only 15 devices are available.

“We are limited in how many we can enroll due to our iPod limitations,” says Pathways Memory Care Director, Mary Sparks, “I’d love to provide all 62 patients at Pathways with a personal device loaded with their favorite music. It’s amazing what one simple song can do for a person’s quality of life.”

Pathways is holding a “Music Drive” to spread the joy of music throughout Houston and to bring awareness about the benefits of music, memory, and those suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

When: June 14, 2017 to July 12, 2017.

What: Pathways kindly asks for;



New and used devices; (example: iPods or MP3 players in working condition)

Device chargers

New over-the-ear headphones

iTunes gift cards

Monetary contributions

Drop-Off Location:

Pathways Memory Care at Villa Toscana

2930 Cypress Grove Meadows Dr.

Houston, TX 77014

Judy Buczkowski is one of the first patients to participate in Pathways’ program. Buczkowski has limited psychomotor skills and dementia limits her ability to communicate. Her playlists are composed of classic hits from the 1970’s like Eddie Floyd, Gloria Gaynor, and the Trammps.

Buczkowski’s husband of nearly 50 years says the music has proven to be a priceless tool. “I have witnessed the reactions Judy and other residents have while listening to their music,” says John Buczkowski, “Judy will smile and perk up when she has her earbuds on. The music brings back something that I can't explain. Any smile or reaction I see in Judy lets me know that she is still with me. If she smiles, it brings a smile to my face as well. It is so heartwarming to see her reactions to the music.”

To learn more, please visit http://pathwaysmemorycare.com.

About Pathways Memory Care:

Pathways Memory Care at Villa Toscana is a state-of-the-art luxury memory care community dedicated to providing highly personalized, unsurpassed care in a therapeutic environment that honors the dignity and individuality of each unique resident. At Pathways, we realize that each resident who requires dementia or Alzheimer’s care has a unique story, background and set of needs. Pathways Memory Care team members provide personalized care daily so that changes in a resident’s health or behavior are detected early, ensuring the best quality of life and health for each individual resident.

About Lifetime Wellness:

Lifetime Wellness, LTD. provides quality comprehensive wellness programs to all our partners. Our customized approach affords us the opportunity to improve the quality of lives of all those we touch. Our goal is to ensure that every client we assist is provided with all the tools necessary to achieve success. Our clients include Independent Living, Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing and Rehab, and Memory Care Facilities. Learn more at http://www.LifetimeWellness.us.