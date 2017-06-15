East Texas senior living communities ask neighbors to donate the gift of music to residents enrolled in the local MUSIC & MEMORY programs. Right now, there are 16 participants in the program at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center, but there are 86 residents who could benefit.

Three East Texas senior living communities are holding a “Music Drive” to help residents in need. In a partnership with Lifetime Wellness, organizers at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center (Carthage), Colonial Pines Rehabilitation Center (San Augustine), and South Place Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing (Athens) are seeking community donations from June 14 through July 12, 2017 to benefit residents enrolled in the MUSIC & MEMORY℠ program.

MUSIC & MEMORY℠ is a non-profit organization that provides personalized music to those in nursing homes and other care organizations who suffer from a wide range of cognitive and physical challenges. Research proves that music helps trigger memories and improve quality of life in those struggling with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

But, the locations are not able to provide all residents who would benefit from MUSIC & MEMORY℠ a personal device.

“Right now, there are 16 participants in the program at Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center, but there are 86 residents who could benefit,” says Tammy Bugbee, Regional Wellness Director for Lifetime Wellness.

Who/Where:

¬ Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center – Carthage, Texas

¬ Colonial Pines Healthcare Center – San Augustine, Texas

¬ South Place – Athens, Texas

When: June 14, 2017 to July 12, 2017

What: The communities are kindly asking for the following donation items.



New and used devices; (example: iPods or MP3 players in working condition)

Device chargers

New over-the-ear headphones

iTunes gift cards

Monetary contributions

Martha Ramano is a new resident at South Place and experienced frustration and anxiety while transitioning into her new home. As it turns out, she has a great love for rock and roll. Once given a personalized iPod, she started to sing and dance.

About Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center: Located in Carthage in Panola County, Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center is a senior living community offering comprehensive skilled nursing care and rehabilitation services in a comfortable setting. Briarcliff offers comprehensive, caring Memory Care for women in the Carthage area. Our rooms and common areas are easy to navigate, welcoming and appropriate for women. For more information, visit http://briarcliffsnf.com.

About Colonial Pines Healthcare Center: At Colonial Pines you will feel the difference, you will see the results of caring people taking pride in their home and finding joy in those around them. Colonial Pines Healthcare Center offers comprehensive, caring Memory care in the San Augustine area. Our structured care program utilizes cutting-edge dementia treatment to provide the stability of a routine while maximizing independence and autonomy. Please visit http://cpsnf.com to learn more.

About South Place Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing: Located in Athens, South Place Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing offers Memory Care with a community specifically developed to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer’s and other related dementia. South Place strives to create an environment where we respect that decisions belong to our residents. For guests requiring short-term care and rehabilitation, South Place offers physical, occupational, & speech therapy with customized treatment plans that allow residents the opportunity to achieve their recovery goals and return to activities of daily living. Visit http://spsnf.com to learn more.

About Lifetime Wellness

Lifetime Wellness, LTD, provides quality comprehensive wellness programs to all our partners. Our customized approach affords us the opportunity to improve the quality of lives of all those we touch. Our goal is to ensure that every client we assist is provided with all the tools necessary to achieve success. Our clients include Independent Living, Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing and Rehab, and Memory Care Facilities. Learn more at http://www.LifetimeWellness.us.